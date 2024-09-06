Many keema lovers have their favourite versions and dishes they crave again and again. Some may like a classic preparation to eat with bread, while others may prefer keema snacks. At my home, one of the most beloved keema recipes is a dry and spiced green keema. Inspired by Bombay-style flavours, this dish never disappoints - when made right. To that end, we have listed down some key tips to keep in mind while attempting this keema recipe. You can also access more details through a link at the end. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Key Tips To Make Delicious Hara Keema At Home:

1. Boil the green peas with the mince

Many keema recipes include green peas. If cooked well, the texture of each complements the other to elevate the overall taste. We recommend cooking them together for enhanced flavour. Boil the green peas along with the keema when you begin to follow this recipe. If you add green peas at a later stage, they may remain raw to a certain extent. This will also affect the mouthfeel of the dish.





2. Cook the keema on low flame and half covered with a lid

The keema needs to be cooked through properly. If you keep the flame on high, you may overcook it. We suggest half covering the vessel in which you are boiling the keema with a lid. If you keep it fully open, the flavour may escape. If you cover it completely, the water can rise and spill. Ensure you stir the keema 2-3 times in between and cook till the water has evaporated. Later, allow it to dry - excess moisture should not be present.





3. Opt for oil - not ghee or any other fats

Oil is the best option for this green keema recipe. Ghee may alter the taste and consistency of the dish in unwanted ways. Oil can help keep it balanced. Remember that general mince contains some fat, which will anyway get added to the dish.





4. Add fresh mint and coriander leaves towards the end

Mint and coriander leaves add lovely flavour and colour to your keema. It is important that you use the freshest possible leaves. Moreover, take care to add them towards the end of your cooking to make the most of them. Adding them too early may hamper their look, texture and flavour.





5. Use this green keema in different ways

This dry green keema is the definition of versatility. You can scoop it up with rotis or pav. You can also use it as a key ingredient for a variety of other dishes, including samosa, baida roti, pulao, etc. (Read more here). You can also transform it into a more gravy-like preparation with a unique hack. Simply mix around 1/2 cup of this dry keema with 1 cup water and 1 tbsp of green chutney (the kind typically made with coriander and/or mint leaves). Cook for 5 minutes and your keema gravy is ready! You can top it with a boiled egg if you like.





Click here for a step-by-step recipe for this Green Keema





We would love to hear your thoughts on this keema recipe. Try it soon and let us know how it turns out!