Easy Chicken Keema Recipe: I come from a family of keema lovers. Evenings with my grandparents would often feature yummy mince cutlets and indulgent potato-keema chops. My mom would give her own twist to their recipes, making different types of keema that we would hungrily scoop with fresh pav. What was leftover would then be used in simple but innovative ways. One of her most popular creations is a delicious dry green keema. Unlike many other recipes, this dish doesn't require tomatoes, curds or marination time. The versatility of this green keema is only matched by its yumminess. You can cook one large portion of it and then use parts of it separately to make multiple dishes. Intrigued? Find out more below.

How To Make Green Keema At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Chicken Keema Dry

Wash and drain chicken mince. Add it to a vessel along with some water and green peas. Boil it together, stirring occasionally. Once dried, set aside. Heat oil in a kadhai and add curry leaves, ginger, garlic and green chillies, and saute them. Next, add the chopped onions. Later, add the cooked mince and peas. Turn the flame low and cook for around 5 minutes. Add spices like jeera (cumin) powder, dhania (coriander) powder, turmeric and others. Add salt to taste and combine all ingredients well. Mix in the lemon juice, chopped mint leaves and coriander leaves. Cover the kadhai for a few minutes. Enjoy the keema hot with bread/ rotis or use it to make other dishes, as discussed below





Keema can be brought into use in multiple ways.

How To Use And Serve This Dry Green Keema:

Pair it with bread or rotis

The simplest way to enjoy this keema is to scoop it with some pav (or bread rolls). This classic combination never gets old. You can also slit bread rolls through the middle and fill them with the keema. This could then be carried as a tiffin lunch or served as a party appetiser. The dry consistency of the keema keeps the bread from becoming too soggy and heavy. You could also pair it with rotis or parathas (perhaps with some mayo and extra seasoning) to make your own version of keema roll.

Use it to make baida roti

Baida roti is a mouth-watering delicacy you have to try if you love mince. Spiced keema and egg are enveloped inside a roti, which is then coated with some more egg before roasting. The result is an indulgent treat you will find hard to resist. You can use the green keema prepared above to make baida roti, as it has a fine texture and solid flavours. For the complete recipe, click here. Don't forget to have your baida roti with some mint chutney and/or ketchup.





A popular treat during Ramadan, Baida roti is quite delicious. Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Make potato chops

There are many versions of potato chops, but we highly recommend this keema-based one. Mashed potato balls are filled with small pockets of keema, coated in eggs and breadcrumbs and then fried. This dry green keema is perfect for this dish. Click here for the complete recipe.

Use it as a samosa stuffing

Another snack you can make using this keema is patti samosa. Keema samosas are a wonderful treat many people enjoy. Since the patti (outer covering) is thinner than other types of samosas, a dry and fine stuffing works better, especially if you haven't tried it before. This green keema is a good choice. You can use storebought pattis or try making them at home. General recipe here.

Make keema pulav

Since you've added most of the spices to the mince while making the keema, you can make a pulav even more quickly. All you have to do is make layers using cooked rice, fried potatoes, fried onions, keema and extra mint and coriander leaves - this is similar to how you create layers for biryani with rice and masala. Pour a few tablespoons of milk on top of the rice and allow it to cook with the keema and other layers for a few minutes.





Try cooking this green keema soon and let us know how you like it.