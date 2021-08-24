We all know that south Indian cuisine has tons of flavourful dishes to offer. Whether it is the simple everyday idli, sambhar and wada or delicious avial, paniyaram and rasam - south Indian dishes are full of complex flavours that simply leave is spellbound. We have tried our hands in making these south Indian dishes at home, but if you want to try something different yet flavourful, then we bring you a scrumptious Kerala-style spicy chicken recipe that will make you lick your fingers!





The succulent, crunchy and spicy chicken chunks just melt in our mouths in the first bite. This recipe of spicy Kerala-style chicken is first fried in aromatic flavour and tangy spices. This meal is simple to prepare at home as a side dish for a dinner gathering. It pairs well with rice and any roti/naan of your choice.

Here Is The Recipe Of Spicy Kerala Style Chicken | Spicy Kerala Style Chicken Recipe

First, make a marinade with turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, chillies, and salt to make this dish. Then, rub this marinade on the chicken and keep it aside for an hour.





Now cut onions into very thin slices and fry in hot oil. Drain them and keep them aside.





Fry the chicken pieces in the same oil until almost done. Keep the pan covered so that the chicken does not get browned but is cooked inside.





Heat some oil in another pan and add slit green chillies and curry leaves. Add the tomato paste to this and saute. Now add the prepared chicken & roast until it is dry.





Make sure that all the chicken pieces are well coated with the tomato paste. Sprinkle garam masala & pepper powder and mix well. Add lemon juice and mix well. Garnish with fried onions and enjoy!





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



