When it comes to having comfort cuisines, South Indian dishes are surely winning the game. The mix of spicy, sweet and tangy flavours is something that gives a burst of flavours in our mouth. And this is not only it; over the years the south Indian dishes like idli, sambhar, dosa, rasam, poriyal, Kesari baat and many others have become a household name across the country. After all, these dishes are not only comforting to have but are also easy and quick to make. While we are familiar with these dishes, today, we bring you a new flavour to try- a potato curry which is the speciality of Kerala!





This potato curry is something that you have never tasted before. It's spicy, sweet and rich at the same time. And the best part about this Kerala style potato curry is that it is easy to make. You can make this dish for when unexpected guests arrive or if you want to pack something for your train journey. Pair it with any roti, paratha or rice, and we are sure it will taste amazing.

Make this delicious curry

Here Is The Recipe For Kerala Style Potato Curry | Kerala Style Potato Curry Recipe

To make this dish, first add some jeera in hot oil, then add slit green chillies and an onion. Let it cook for a while. To this, add potatoes, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, curry leaves and mix. Let this cook on medium to low flame for five minutes.





Now, add hot water, then tamarind water and garam masala, stir this well. Throw in some coconut milk and cover the pan for about 10 minutes. Cook on low flame. Once done, serve it in a bowl and enjoy.





For the full recipe of Kerala -Style Potato Curry, click here.





Make this yummy potato curry, and let us know how you liked it.