Succulent, tender and juicy are just a few words that describe the taste of chicken dishes. But if you are a true chicken lover, then by now, you know how many varieties this dish can come in and how every dish can has a new taste to it. Whether it is everyone's beloved butter chicken, the spicy chilli chicken or the simple and crunchy fried chicken - these dishes have no end to it. But if you want a new taste to your usual chicken recipes, then today, we bring you tariwala chicken, a lip-smacking dish that will make you lick your fingers!





Tariwala chicken is all about masalas and spicy gravy. The chicken is first and then cooked in a flavorful gravy that will surely give your tongue a wholesome sensation. This dish will taste amazing with a buttery naan or tandoori roti, chutney and of course, the lacchedar pyaaz! Make this dish on any occasion or a party, and it will surely be a hit. So, without waiting any further, let us dive into the recipe of tariwala chicken.

How To Make Tariwala Chicken | Tariwala Chicken Recipe

First, marinate the chicken with curd, spices and ginger garlic paste and set it aside for 30 minutes. Then in a pan, add onions and fry them till they are crispy and brown. Once it's done, take it out and add the chicken to fry it. When the chicken starts frying, add all the masalas and ginger garlic paste. Mix these well till all the flavours combine and add some water. Let it cook for 5 minutes on medium flame. Then add curd and cook till the oil starts separating.

Till it cooks, blend your fried onions with hard spices and throw in the chicken. Mix and cook for additional 5-6 minutes. Once done, garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!





Make this dish and let us know how you liked it!



