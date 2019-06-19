SEARCH
  • Kids' Diet: Soya Star Paranthas For A Healthy, Exciting Meal (Watch Recipe Video)

Kids' Diet: Soya Star Paranthas For A Healthy, Exciting Meal (Watch Recipe Video)

We'll teach you how to convert a diet staple - parantha - into something enticing that your kids won't be able to say no to

Neha Grover  |  Updated: June 19, 2019 16:39 IST

Highlights
  • It is a task to feed kids with healthy foods
  • This dish made with soya and veggies is a wholesome treat
  • The small star shaped paranthas will win your kids' hearts

Children are fussy eaters, we will all agree to that. Most kids have an aversion to healthy foods and always get attracted towards junk food with loads of cheese, butter and other fats. It is a task for concerned parents to feed their kids with healthy foods as it is important for their kids' proper growth and development in their formative years. Give children roti, vegetables or paranthas and they will just throw a fit. But, feeding nutritious foods to kids is not as difficult as it seems. It's just a matter of being creative and a bit deceptive to trick them into eating foods you want them to eat. But, how do you actually do that? Don't fret, we are here to help you.

To get you started, we'll teach you how to convert a diet staple - parantha - into something enticing that your kids won't be able to say no to. Not just that, we'll also add a bevy of other nutritional foods that will transform your regular parantha to a much healthier one. A win-win situation for you!

(Also Read: 10 Healthy Foods For Kids)

Food blogger Alpa Modi teaches us to make soya parantha in the shape of little stars, on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Children get excited by foods that they can relate to and which also add in a sense of playfulness. These soya star paranthas are perfect to catch their attention. To cater to your concern about their health, Alpa makes these paranthas with soya flour - an extremely healthy flour with protein in abundance. It is made more exciting and nutritious with a medley of colours from vegetables like potatoes, cabbage, carrots and peas.

These small star-shaped paranthas are ideal to pack in the kids' lunch boxes or to serve at their birthday parties. If you want to eat this yourself, you can make regular-shaped paranthas out of the same dough and have a hearty family meal together.


How To Make Soya Star Parantha At Home (Video): 

(Also Read: 11 Best Kids' Lunch Box Ideas)





https://youtu.be/xZKPB4tkjPk

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

