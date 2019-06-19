Kids' Diet: Soya Star Paranthas For A Healthy, Exciting Meal (Watch Recipe Video)

Healthy Soya Parantha For Kids

Children are fussy eaters, we will all agree to that. Most kids have an aversion to healthy foods and always get attracted towards junk food with loads of cheese, butter and other fats. It is a task for concerned parents to feed their kids with healthy foods as it is important for their kids' proper growth and development in their formative years. Give children roti, vegetables or paranthas and they will just throw a fit. But, feeding nutritious foods to kids is not as difficult as it seems. It's just a matter of being creative and a bit deceptive to trick them into eating foods you want them to eat. But, how do you actually do that? Don't fret, we are here to help you.





To get you started, we'll teach you how to convert a diet staple - parantha - into something enticing that your kids won't be able to say no to. Not just that, we'll also add a bevy of other nutritional foods that will transform your regular parantha to a much healthier one. A win-win situation for you!





Food blogger Alpa Modi teaches us to make soya parantha in the shape of little stars, on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Children get excited by foods that they can relate to and which also add in a sense of playfulness. These soya star paranthas are perfect to catch their attention. To cater to your concern about their health, Alpa makes these paranthas with soya flour - an extremely healthy flour with protein in abundance. It is made more exciting and nutritious with a medley of colours from vegetables like potatoes, cabbage, carrots and peas.

These small star-shaped paranthas are ideal to pack in the kids' lunch boxes or to serve at their birthday parties. If you want to eat this yourself, you can make regular-shaped paranthas out of the same dough and have a hearty family meal together.







How To Make Soya Star Parantha At Home (Video):

https://youtu.be/xZKPB4tkjPk







