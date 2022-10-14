All over the world, the concept of eating a plant-based diet is picking up in terms of popularity. Many people are now opting to remove all animal-based products from their diet and eating solely products derived from plant sources. Bollywood's favourite social media-savvy couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh too are strong proponents of the vegan diet. They are often seen promoting vegan meats and vegan food on their Instagram handle. Recently, Genelia Deshmukh shared a picture of a delicious omelette that she made for her children. Interestingly, the omelette too was made with plant-based ingredients. Take a look:

Genelia Deshmukh made plant-based eggs for her children Riaan and Rahyl. Photo: Instagram

"Did someone say you can't make a plant-based egg? Try, try till you succeed," wrote Genelia Deshmukh in the caption of the picture. In the click, we could see a wonderful masala omelette filled with veggies such as capsicum, carrot and onion. The yummy and fulfilling dish looked exactly like a usual omelette would, but the difference was that it was completely vegan!

In the next story, Genelia Deshmukh shared how her son Rahyl was enjoying the omelette sandwiched inside two slices of brown bread. "Children just find ways to make their moms invent, search and find things they never thought they could," she wrote in the caption. She also used the hashtag #myplantbasedbabies along with the picture to show how even her children were aware of the healthy diet they were consuming.





Rahyl was seen enjoying the delicious omelette with two slices of bread. Photo: Instagram

When it comes to food, Genelia Deshmukh surely knows how to keep herself and her kids super happy. Recently, the actress had made chocolate pancakes for her son Riaan. 'Rockstar Riaan' she wrote on the plate to give her son some encouragement to start up his day. Click here to read more about this story.





What did you think of Genelia Deshmukh's cooking diaries for her children? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia is best known for hit films such as 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'. She enjoys a huge social media presence and her videos regularly go viral on Instagram. Genelia Deshmukh's next film will be the Marathi film 'Ved' with her husband Riteish Deshmukh.