As kids, we all have loved those funny, frothy milk moustaches. A glass of milk or lassi would often leave us with a frothy deposit just above our lips. And, we always seem to enjoy it. Looks like Kim Sharma hasn't grown over that liking. The kid in her is still alive, as she flaunted a milk moustache in her recent Instagram post. The social media sensation, who is known for her role in Mohabbatein, posed in a white kurta and dupatta at an eatery. In the image, she is sitting at a table and holding a glass. We see Kim's milk moustache as she looks straight into the camera. Kim captioned the image with a milk-glass icon. Take a look:

There's a foodie in each one of us. And, we found Kim Sharma's foodie side too. Kim is often indulging in mouth-watering cuisines. On Valentine's Day, Kim was diving into lip-smacking Rajasthani platter during her stay at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. She posted a photo of the Rajasthani cuisine on Instagram Stories. What did we see on her plate? A bowl of dal baati churma, flatbreads resembling jowar roti and miss roti and some green chillies that were stuffed with spices. No Rajasthani platter is complete without spicy traditional curries. Kim's plate too had an assortment of these flavourful curries. A bowl of raita, topped with diced vegetables, completed the plate. The caption read, "Just the most spectacular love lunch at Rambagh Palace."





Kim Sharma often posts her photos with food and drinks. Once we saw her sitting with a glass of fruit drink.

In another photo, Kim Sharma is seen with two glasses of drool-worthy ice creams. While one is stuffed with red berries, the other seems to have more muted flavours.

Kim Sharma had also posted a photo of her seafood indulgence on Instagram. A drool-worthy platter of lobster served with broccoli, carrots and other vegetables. Mashed potatoes and a dip were served alongside this dish.

We are already drooling over Kim Sharma's food diaries.