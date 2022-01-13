If preparing food was as easy as eating it, we won't need fancy gadgets and gizmos like an electric chopper, food processor, air fryer and more. But the reality is that we need these things to make food preparation not as tedious as it could be. Simple tasks like measuring ingredients, peeling fruits and chopping vegetables can take hours, but thanks to the internet, we have found simple hacks that can reduce the time we spend in the kitchen. We have found another handy kitchen hack on the internet that will help you eat a pomegranate easily. A video shows how to remove pomegranate seeds from the peel in a few simple steps. The best part is that you don't need fancy gadgets, just a knife and a bowl. Take a look:











As we all know, pomegranate is not eaten like an apple or a pear. We can't bite into a pomegranate but rather we have to peel it before eating. But it is not peeled like orange as well. This unique fruit's edible part is the hundreds of tiny seeds inside the thick peel. The pomegranate seeds are also known as arils. Peeling a pomegranate can be tricky, but as we can see in this video, a few simple cuts can make the process a whole lot easier! The video is uploaded by food blogger @ambitiouskitchen on Instagram. It has garnered 188k views and 6k likes.





Now that we know how to remove the pomegranate seeds easily, it is time to also learn how to extract the juice of the fresh pomegranate. It is very easy to make, all you have to do is take the arils and blend in a mixer and pour the mixture through a strainer and the juice is ready!





Try out this hack and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.