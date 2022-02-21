If you have been cooking for a while now, you know your way around the kitchen and how to wrap up the work quickly. However, if you are new to the entire cooking process, you might still struggle with what to do and how to do it? With several ingredients lined up in front of us and with a whole recipe to prepare for, the working of the kitchen can tire us at times. So, to make your work easy in the kitchen, here we bring you some hacks that will not only make your life easy but will also help you finish your work quickly. These hacks are super simple to follow and will save your time in the kitchen; find them below:





Here Are 7 Tips That Will Save Your Time In Kitchen:

1. Peel Garlic In An Instant

This one is a highly recommended tip! Peeling garlic might be a time-consuming task, but it doesn't have to be. Place a head of garlic in a jar with a cover and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. The garlic bulbs almost peel themselves, and you can easily remove their skin.

2. Remove The Egg Shells From Yolk

When breaking an egg, tiny shell particles may fall into the yolk. So, using half of your already cracked egg shell, scoop out bits of broken egg shell. The shell functions like a magnet, attracting shell fragments without wasting too much egg.

3. Grate The Butter

We make use of butter in many things. However, that hard stick often takes time to melt. So, simply grate the butter before cooking. This way, you will have small pieces of it that will melt quickly and be easier to spread.

4. Shred The Chicken

Shredding chicken for any dish can be time-consuming if done with a fork. This quick hack will save you a lot of time: Put the chicken in a bowl and shred it with a hand mixer in seconds. Just make sure that the hand mixer is on the lowest setting.

5. Microwave Lemon For Extra Juice

When squeezing citrusy fruits, we often struggle to make their juice come out. But not anymore! Microwave lemons, limes, or oranges for 15 seconds before squeezing. The fruit will produce twice the amount of juice.

6. Zip Lock Ginger And Garlic

Ginger and garlic are two things that go in almost all dishes. Cutting and grating them before cooking can take up a lot of your time. So, you can keep its paste in a zip lock and use it whenever you want to.





7. Ice It

Ice trays are not only used for water. Instead, you can even freeze many kinds of homemade sauces, herbs and whatnot! This way, you won't have to make everything from scratch, and you can just defrost before use!





Try out these hacks and let us know which one worked the best for you!