Cutting and chopping play an important role in our everyday cooking. This is why you will find a good set of knives holding a constant position in every kitchen. And what compliments a set of knives is a chopping board. It helps you place the vegetables and chop them seamlessly. But, have you ever experienced chopping board slipping in between the task? Surely you did! We can totally relate to it; hence, we found some easy hacks that will help prevent the chopping board from slipping. Let's find the tips below.





Here're 3 Tips To Keep Chopping Board From Slipping:

1. Place Wet Towel Below:

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a quick tip that can be your go-to for the next chopping endeavour. As per the post, you need place a wet/damp towel on the kitchen counter and then place the chopping board on it. Take a look at the post:

2. Place Non-Slip Mats:

You can also keep non-slip mats and then place your chopping board to avoid any such accident. These mats help create a grip.





3. Use Rubber Grips:

And if you are looking for a permanent solution, then take a rubber grip and place on the four sides of the board. Use adhesive to stick the grips on the board.





Now that you know the tips to prevent chopping board from slipping, we bring some quick tips to clean it properly.

4. For Wooden Chopping Board:

Sprinkle some baking soda and scrub the board with lime until you get some froth on it. Then wash the board under running water and clean with a soft, dry cloth.

5. For Plastic Chopping Board:

Here, spread some baking soda, salt and water and spread it well. When it dries out, add some vinegar and scrub it well. Clean it with half a lemon and clean with hot water.





Follow these tips and enjoy your cooking session.









