One of the most frequently used kitchen tools is the knife. It's a critical cooking tool for completing the first step of any dish, which is chopping and cutting. From chopping onions to slicing meat, it's essential to understand how to use the correct knife. Many of us use a single kitchen knife for practically all tasks, including spreading butter, slicing bread, and even improperly chopping meat. However, using the right knives can make a significant difference in the quality of your food. Whether you're a novice cook or want to brush up on your knife skills, read on to discover the five different types of knives you need to have in your kitchen.





Here Are The Top 5 Must-Have Knives For Every Kitchen:

1. Chef's Knife

A classic chef's knife is the most important knife in your collection. It's used for most daily kitchen tasks, including slicing fruits, vegetables, meats, and fish. The two most common forms of western chef's knives are French and German blade shapes.

Size: 8 inches

Chef knife is bigger as compared to other knives. Photo Credit: istock

2. Paring Knife

A paring knife is a multi-purpose knife that's small in size and has a slightly curved blade, which is best used for slicing and mincing food items. It's usually preferred for chopping and mincing garlic and finely peeling fruits and vegetables.





Size: 3-4 inches

Cut your bread loaf with a paring knife. Photo Credit: istock

3. Boning Knife

A boning knife is a sleek, stylish-looking knife that's considered the best knife for cutting or boning fish and meat of any size. However, if you want to cut meat along with bones, then this knife is not recommended, as it's generally used to cut the flesh around the bones.





Size: 5-7 inches





4. Serrated Knife

Also known as bread knives, serrated knives are long and most commonly used for slicing bread. With this knife, you can easily cut fine slices of bread, such as sourdough, focaccia, baguette, and bagel.





Size: 7 inches

5. Butter Knife

Butter knife has a rounded tip to prevent tearing bread while spreading butter on it. They're also known as butter spreaders and are generally thicker and heavier than other knives.

Butter knives are best to spread butter on bread. Photo Credit: istock

Size: 5-7 inches





While there are many different types of knives available in the market, these are some basic knives you should have in your kitchen.