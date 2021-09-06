Think about Kolkata and you will instantly picture a bowl full of spongy rosogullas, macher jhol, kathi rolls, biryanis and other endless mouth-watering delicacies. Every nook and cranny of the city is filled with ultimate flavourful dishes that one can't help but savour. Despite the ubiquity of these ever-popular Bengali dishes, there are still some recipes that are left unnoticed and are equally delicious and mouth-watering. One such recipe is chicken chaap. Yes, you heard that right! Ever thought chicken would get a chaap like makeover? Well, this recipe is all you need to try!





Rich, spicy and flavourful, Kolkata-style chicken chaap recipe basically consists of slow cooked marinated chicken legs with bone, loaded with desi ghee and dipped in a pool of spices. Usually, chicken legs are marinated overnight to retain all the flavours. It is best served with pulao, naan or roomali roti. If you are wondering how to prepare this recipe then fret not, we have got you covered.

How To Make Kolkata-Style Chicken Chaap l Kolkata-Style Chicken Chaap Recipe:

To begin with, take a large mixing bowl, add onion paste, hung curd or yogurt, roasted chickpea flour (for crunch), red chilli powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala paste and other spices and dry fruits and nuts like cashew nuts, poppy seeds, kewra, saffron etc. Mix everything well and then add chicken pieces and mix again.

Once done with the marination, take a large, bottomed pan, add a generous amount of ghee along with some oil. Add cumin and caraway seeds (optional). Let it sputter and then add the marinated chicken in the oil and slow roast it. Keep it on low to medium flame and continue stirring to avoid burn and stickiness at the bottom of the pan.





Saute for 10-15 minutes or until the curry is all dried up. Serve and enjoy with your preferred accompaniments.





