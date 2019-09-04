La Piazza's Celebrates Silver Jubilee With Special Wine Bazaar And Gourmet Grub 

The 10-day wine festival promises the finest selection of wines and an array of delicacies.

Hyatt Regency Delhi's iconic La Piazza turns 25 this year and to mark the special occasion, the Italian diner launched the first edition of The La Piazza Wine Bazaar. The Bazaar will see no fewer than 30 wines from nine different countries, including Chile, New Zealand, Italy, and Australia. The 10-day wine festival promises the finest selection of wines and an extravagant array of delicacies. The pairing has been done by expert Chefs at the Hyatt Regency Delhi. La Piazza's own collector's wine will also be available to try at the Wine Bazaar. In addition to this, La Piazza has also called wine connoisseurs from various wineries who would be talking patrons through the wine culture and tradition of their country. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also curated an exquisite menu coupled with wines at special pricing.





The launch of La Piazza Wine Bazaar was an elaborate affair. With premium wines, cold cuts, and Italian appetizers, the evening was all things gourmet and delish. We also indulged in La Piazza's wonderful selection of cheese; from brie, gouda and goat to blue cheese. We concluded our wine tasting with La Piazza's signature Tiramisu, sweet calzone and cannoli.





La Piazza is undeniably one of the capital's most renowned dining destinations. The authentic Italian dishes served at the restaurant are made with farm-fresh ingredients, some of which are specially sourced from abroad. This year, the restaurant is taking its authentic Italian fine dining experience a notch higher with the special wine bazaar. If you call yourself a wine lover, you know where you are supposed to be. Here are the details.



Dates - 1st September - 10th September





Venue - La Piazza, The China Kitchen, TK's Oriental Grill, Cafe; and Polo Lounge at Hyatt Regency Delhi









