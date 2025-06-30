On hectic weekdays, the kitchen can feel like a pressure cooker of its own. Between back-to-back meetings, school drop-offs, and the eternal tiffin dilemma, cooking often becomes a frantic race. In these moments, we all want a recipe that is quick, stress-free, and still feels comforting-something more than just a last-minute juggle. That is where dishes like kakdi cha korda come in. Simple, quick, and oddly soothing, this Maharashtrian cucumber sabzi pairs beautifully with rice or roti. It may seem plain on the surface, but this regional gem has earned its place in countless lunchboxes and weeknight thalis. The charm lies in how one humble cucumber and a few pantry staples can turn into something warm and nourishing in under 10 minutes.





Also Read: 8 Yummy Maharashtrian Delicacies You Must Try In Summer (Recipes Inside)

What Is Kakdi Cha Korda?

At its core, kakdi cha korda is a semi-dry stir-fry made using cucumber and a few everyday spices. Unlike the raw salad-style koshimbir, here the cucumber is gently sautéed before being mixed with crushed peanuts, jaggery, coconut, and a light besan slurry. The result is a mildly spiced, slightly sweet sabzi with an earthy crunch and a clean finish. What makes it especially interesting is that it follows the classic principles of Maharashtrian cooking-no onion, no garlic, minimal oil, and still loaded with flavour.

Why Kakdi Cha Korda Works For Busy Weekdays?

1. Ready in 10 minutes flat:

This is the kind of recipe that does not demand attention. It starts and finishes in about 10 minutes, with no drawn-out prep or endless simmering. It is ideal for lunch breaks or late dinners.

2. No tricky prep or heavy masalas:

You will not need to dice anything finely or dig deep into your spice box. A quick grate, a fast sauté, and the dish is done. It is the kind of meal you can cook while your coffee brews.

3. Made with pantry staples:

If you have a cucumber, you are halfway there. All you need beyond that are mustard seeds, hing, roasted peanut powder, coconut, and besan-ingredients you likely already have on hand.

4. Works for solo or family meals:

Whether it is a solo lunch or a family dinner, this recipe scales up effortlessly. One cucumber makes enough for one, and three to four can easily serve the whole table.





Also Read: 6 Must-Have Ingredients For Cooking Authentic Maharashtrian Dishes

Photo Credit: iStock (Representative Image)

Nutritional Value Of Kakdi Cha Korda (Per 100g Serving):

Calories: 98 kcal

Protein: 2.7 g

Carbohydrates: 6.5 g

Fat: 5.8 g

Fibre: 1.9 g

Sugar: 1.2 g

Sodium: 310 mg

Potassium: 215 mg

Key Nutritional Highlights:

Low in calories: Great for light weekday lunches. Good source of plant protein: Thanks to the roasted peanut powder and besan. High water content: Cucumber keeps the dish hydrating. Free from heavy oils or rich gravies: Makes it gut-friendly and easy to digest. No refined carbs or added preservatives: Whole ingredients only.

Also Read: Varan Phal: Have You Tried This Ultimate Comfort Food Of Maharashtra Yet?

Can You Meal-Prep Or Store Kakdi Cha Korda?

Everyone loves a 10-minute recipe, but many also want to know: Can I make it ahead? Will it keep well in the fridge? This is especially relevant for people prepping work lunches or early-morning tiffins.





This sabzi is best eaten fresh, but if you are meal-prepping, skip the coconut and jaggery till the last minute and store the rest in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.

Regional Variations Of Kakdi Cha Korda:

1. Vidarbha Style:

In the Vidarbha region, kakdi cha korda often leans spicier and may include zunka-style elements, like more besan and a tadka of garlic or curry leaves for added depth. Some versions even resemble a dry kakdi zunka, where the cucumber is cooked down further for a more robust texture.

2. Konkan Influence:

Closer to the coast, especially in Konkan households, you might find fresh coconut playing a more prominent role. The dish may also include a hint of kokum or tamarind for a tangy note, balancing the sweetness of jaggery and the earthiness of peanuts.

3. Gavarani (Rustic) Style:

In rural or gavarani versions, the recipe is often made with coarsely grated cucumber, and the tadka might include cumin seeds along with mustard. Some cooks skip the besan slurry altogether and rely on just peanut powder and coconut for body.





Also Read: Watch: Try This Bombay Sambar (Bombay Chutney) With Idli And Dosa (Recipe Video Inside)

How To Make Maharashtrian-Style Kakdi Cha Korda

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, peeled and grated

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp mustard seeds

A pinch of hing

1 tbsp roasted peanut powder

1 tbsp freshly grated coconut (optional)

A small pinch of jaggery

1.5 tbsp besan

Salt to taste

Any neutral oil

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

Heat oil in a kadhai and add mustard seeds, hing, and green chillies. Once the mustard seeds splutter, squeeze the excess water from the grated cucumber and add it to the pan. Sprinkle salt, mix well, cover, and cook for 3-4 minutes. When the cucumber softens slightly, add the peanut powder, coconut, and jaggery. Mix thoroughly. In a small bowl, make a thin slurry with besan and water. Add this to the pan. Stir well and cook for another 2 minutes, until the sabzi thickens slightly. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with rice or phulkas.

Also Read: Summer Diet: This Maharashtrian-Style Kadhi Is All About Soothing Our Soul

3 Tips To Nail This Maharashtrian Sabzi:

If your cucumber feels too watery, remove the seeds before grating. No peanut powder? Toast a few and crush them in a mortar-pestle. Fresh coconut adds lovely aroma and bite, but desiccated coconut will work on busy days too.

The next time you find a cucumber hiding in your fridge, skip the salad bowl. Try this quick Maharashtrian sabzi instead-it is light, flavourful, and takes less time than scrolling through food reels.