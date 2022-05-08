We all have different choices when it comes to holidays! While some prefer action-packed adventure holidays with some exciting treks and exhilarating adventure sports, there are others who just like to kick back and relax where they won't have to lift a finger. Well, I fall into the second category. I prefer privacy and digital detox to disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature, interesting cocktails and delicious food, but most of all, to myself. But this doesn't mean that it is all about just lazing on the lounger poolside and sipping G&T, but also about celebrating - whether at the best table on the dance floor, soothing live music (read: jazz), or with friends in a see-and-be-seen environment. And when it comes to choosing the right resort, both hospitality and the opportunity to experience a culture are key for me. I experienced this recently at the newly launched Hyatt Regency Dehradun.



Sitting stylishly in the foothills of Mussoorie amidst the picturesque Malsi forest and the Himalayan range, Hyatt Regency Dehradun is the new fancy kid on the block that truly redefines luxury and comfort.

So, I am going to take you through my list of five reasons why you must book Hyatt Regency Dehradun when you are in the sleepy valley - not that you'll need any more persuading.

1. Because There're Not 1, Not 2 But 5 Restaurants And Bar To Explore

It's easy to get in a rut. With work, meetings, endless household chores and the virus that shall not be named, we forgot to relax the luxurious way - especially when it comes to cooking. From contemporary cuisine and local delicacies to sparkling cocktails, you will find everything at Hyatt Regency Dehradun that you want on your luxury holidays or staycation. I must say Sujas Nameth (Director of F&B) and Sahil Arora (Executive Chef) have done a fine job!





Range: An all-day dining restaurant redraws the culinary map of the world, with Dehradun at its centre. From international cuisines to local delicacies, thoughtfully curated menu and passionately served, it is a dining experience that's cosmopolitan, seasonal and artisanal. Showcasing interactive kitchens, food boutiques and an artisan market with alfresco seating, Range fits all the bills. My food recommendation: Try their gehat ki dal ke paranthe and swaley, and pahadi kheere ka raita!

Beyul: A rooftop bar, lounge and fine dining - all in one, Beyul offers interesting delicacies of enchantment, prepared by regional chefs and seasoned mixologists. Set amidst a spectacular mountain vista, it is no surprise that Beyul serves up amazing Tibetan and North Indian cuisines, and since the hotel is nestled in a prime growing region - all the ingredients are sourced locally from where I was eating. Tenzin Dolma is the head chef of Beyul.

Sky Pool Bar & Deck: If easy-drinking, relaxing and socialising are your things, then head to Sky Pool Bar and indulge in some sinful cocktails; better still, have them in the pool. A special shout-out to Aakarshit Bisht (mixologist) - he made some interesting cocktails, especially G&T using local ingredients (watch here).

The Malt Bar: This bespoke bar is for all whiskey lovers. As the name suggests, The Malt Bar features a handpicked selection of 'World Whiskies', cigars and a beverage list that covers both classics and 'new age' offerings.

The Market: Open 24x7, The Market (part of Range) is a one-stop-shop for all things local. You can choose from a range of artisanal retail products that are sourced directly from local farmers and artisans. I picked quite a few local ingredients for my food nerd sister.

2. Because You Will Stay At Swanky Pet-Friendly Rooms And Suites

When it's Hyatt, you can be assured of unrivalled luxury and ultimate pampering. The rooms at Hyatt Regency Dehradun are bright and breezy rooms with private balconies to soak in the plush forest views. There are 24 suites, 14 deluxe rooms, 18 regency suites, 37 club rooms with balconies, five executive suites and a solitary presidential suite - take your pick! And yes, you can stay here with your four-legged friends!

There's a lot of focus on sustainability and conservation of resources. These stylishly furnished rooms come with auto-sensing lights to save power. Not just that, the water we drink is sustainably recycled at their own water plant and offered in glass bottles.

3. Because Nothing Says Rest And Relaxation Than A Sumptuous Spa Holiday

If you are anything like me, then the first thing you'd do after checking into your room is book a spa session! There's no better way to soothe your stresses than with luxury spa holidays. Spa breaks have become increasingly popular over recent years, and it's little wonder why. Imagine a weekend somewhere calm and quiet like the sleepy valley of Dehradun, where you can be totally pampered, enjoying the spa with your partner - bliss! Hyatt Regency Dehradun ticks all the boxes here. Six peaceful well-equipped spa rooms, along with jacuzzi, sauna, steam and locker rooms are sure to swat those stresses away.

4. Because There's More Than Something For Your Kids - Camp Hyatt

Travelling when you have got the little ones in tow can be a tricky (really tricky) business at times. So if you are starting off with your family holiday adventure but don't want to suffer from child's tantrums on holiday (no pun intended!), Hyatt Regency Dehradun features Camp Hyatt at Hyatt Regency Dehradun. The camp offers a world of fun, learning and exploration with immersive activities designed to keep children entertained all day so that you can, without a fret, soak in the picturesque views of the Malsi forest while sipping interesting cocktails at the Sky Pool Bar.

5. Because The Hotel Staff Is Super Warm And Hospitable

You can't help but feel at home during your stay at Hyatt Regency Dehradun. The credit goes to all of the smiles and greetings from the staff and in fact, locals, alike, whether you're seated in a restaurant waiting for food or chatting to the local barman - the friendly staff make it even harder to pack up and leave the place. And there's a 'cutie on duty' (read: furry) staff member of the hotel - Lucy - who will welcome you with a big hug and will grab all your attention.

In my opinion, more than the food, drinks, and all the luxury, it's always the people who enhance your experience, and in this case, it definitely did. A big thumbs up to the hotel staff and the management!