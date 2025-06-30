There's nothing more comforting than a good old plate of dosa. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside - the staple South Indian dish always hits the spot. When you dip the potato-filled crepe in tangy sambar and creamy coconut chutney, the flavourful explosion in your mouth stays with you for a long time. Don't know about you, but Mithila Palkar agrees with us wholeheartedly. On her recent visit to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the 'Little Things' actress had an authentic culinary experience as she indulged in a plate of lip-smacking dosa. She dropped a set of pictures and a video on Instagram, documenting her gastronomical escapade.

The crispy and soft dosa was presented on a traditional thali. It was served with three bowls: traditional coconut chutney, sambar dal and spicy red chilli chutney. Mithila Palkar completed her foodie venture with a glass of hot filter coffee. In one clip, she was seen pouring the rich and aromatic brew into her glass. Her delightful expressions were clear proof of how much she enjoyed the delectable combo. "The real love story = food + me," read the side note.

Check out Mithila Palkar's Instagram post below:

Earlier this month, Mithila Palkar embarked on a brunch date with her BFF Prajakta Koli. After all, good food and good company are all you need to beat the monsoon blues, right? In the Instagram carousel posted by Prajakta, her friend Mithila was seen striking a happy pose in front of a table filled with delicacies. There was a bowl of buttery scrambled eggs served with toasted bread and deep-fried fritters. Mithila, being a coffee enthusiast, held a glass of iced latte too. Prajakta, on the other hand, sipped on a cup of fresh tea.

That was not the end of their epicurean outing. Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar also relished a wholesome English breakfast. The platter featured two bread slices, one fried egg, juicy sausages, sliced bacon, mushrooms, garnished with salad, fritters, baked beans whipped up in a tangy-spicy sauce, and a grilled tomato chunk. Click here to know more.

Mithila Palkar's food tales are surely a visual treat. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share with us in the comments below!