Lauki For Diabetes: What Makes This Summer Veggie Beneficial For Diabetes Management

Diabetes mellitus afflicts more than a million people across the globe presently. The condition is marked by elevated blood glucose levels. Due to lack of preventive measures, diabetes may also lead to heart ailments, kidney failure and obesity. Blood sugar fluctuations should not be taken lightly; if your blood sugar has not been stable off-late, you must seek medical advice. While it is imperative to follow all the medicines prescribed, you must also bolster your diet with all things nice and nutritious. According to experts, including fibre-rich fruits and vegetables may help keep blood sugar stable. There are plenty of Indian fruits and vegetables you could bring to your aid; one of our most favourites is lauki.





Lauki For Diabetes | How To Have Lauki or Bottle Gourd For Diabetes

Lauki or bottle gourd is a summer vegetable hailing from the Indian subcontinent. An incredibly versatile veggie, lauki could be used in myriad ways. From kofta to halwa, you can make just about anything with lauki. Lauki is also one of the healthiest foods you could add to your diet, especially if you are on a diabetes diet. Did you know that 92 percent of lauki is just water and rest is constituted by fibre and nutrients?! This non-starchy, low-carb and low-cal veggie makes for an ideal pick for diabetes. Lauki also has a very low GI index, which means that it enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, thereby preventing spikes. According to a study published in the journal Biomedicine and Preventive Nutrition, lauki has antihyperglycemic effects, which could stave off risk of blood sugar spikes. The study examined the medicinal properties of extracts derived from different vegetative parts of three Cucurbitaceae species; ash gourd, bottle gourd, and bitter gourd.

Lauki or bottle gourd is an Indian summer vegetable

The way you prepare lauki also plays a determining role in diabetes management. You can juice it, use it in salads or cook a light and soothing stew. Diabetics are often told to have their fruits and vegetable whole, but since lauki mostly comprises water, juicing it may not be that bad an idea according to experts. However, one must practice moderation in this case.





If your blood sugar levels are consistently unstable, we advise you to consult a doctor soon and also get a diet chart in place and tips on how to include this wonder veggie to your diet.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



