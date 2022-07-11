There is something extremely comfortable about south Indian food that we can enjoy at any time of the day. And idlis happen to be the top favourite for many of us. They are healthy, fluffy, and light. Additionally, idlis make a filling meal without making you feel bloated in the stomach. This is why, when many of us feel like having something comforting, we end up having idlis. However, idli batter takes a lot of time to prepare. And we always don't have a fermented batter ready in our refrigerator. So, what to do at such times? Well, make a batter with substitute ingredients! Until now, you must have tried the oats idli and suji idli. So, to add another quick and easy idli recipe to your list- here we bring you a yummy murmura idli!





Murmura, also known as puffed rice, is used to make various things. Some use it in bhel, and some use it to substitute ingredients. That's also one of the reasons why you will find murmura appe, dosas, and more. So, if you try out this murmura idli recipe, don't forget to pair it with sambhar and chutney! This recipe is so easy to make that it hardly takes 15 minutes to cook. You can make it for breakfast or pack it in your lunch boxes. It is the ideal recipe to make when you don't want to cook anything elaborate. Check out the recipe below:

Murmura Idli Recipe: Here's How To Make Murmura Recipe

First, take a cup of murmura and wash it and then blend it into a smooth paste. Now to this paste, add rava, salt, and curd. Make sure that the batter is lump-free. Let it rest for a while. Now, before cooking, add some fruit salt, give it a good whisk and pour this into idli containers. Steam and enjoy!





Try out this easy and delicious delight, and let us know how you liked its taste.