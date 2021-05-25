There is nothing as soothing as fluffy idlis soaked in warm sambar and topped with ghee. The south Indian breakfast dish is a favourite across the country — it's easy to make, tasty and is light on the stomach. From a spicy coconut curry to some traditional podi, it can be paired with just about anything, and you will still have a winner on your hand. It is, in fact, one of the healthiest breakfast options for you to indulge in if you are on a weight-loss diet. The traditional dish has withstood the test of time after being seamlessly adapted into a range of recipes by people across the country.





From oats idli to chicken idli — or even the contentious chocolate idli — there are countless ways in which you can experiment with this humble dish. But given that most of us are stuck in a lockdown and are working from home, we may find ourselves with little to no time to spend making breakfast. Here, too, idlis come to the rescue.





We have curated some idli recipes that you can recreate in under 10 minutes. Take a look.





Multigrain Idli





As we said, idli is a breakfast option that is loaded with goodness. You can take this nutritious dish a notch higher by trying this recipe that combines bajra, jowar, ragi and urad dal to make a yummy and fluffy idli dish.





Idli can be a very healthy breakfast

Spicy Idli





This is the perfect recipe to indulge in if you have leftover idlis and love spice. This recipe will take you just about five minutes to cook. This spicy idli dish is full of flavours, and you don't have to make another chutney and curry to go on the side.





Here's how to make the dish:

Heat some oil in a pan, and add some curry leaves and mustard seeds.

Fry them till they crackle.

Add red chilli powder, stir once and add the steamed idli to the tempering.







Idli Upma





Why stop at one dish when you can enjoy the benefits of two! This recipe combines the goodness of upma and idli, all in under 10 minutes. All you need is some leftover idlis along with mustard seeds, urad dal, channa dal and dry red chillies.

Work-From-Home Breakfast: Idli Upma

Tell us which of these recipes you are going to try out next.



