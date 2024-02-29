Happy Leap Day to all our foodie readers! 2024 is a leap year which means today, February 29, is an extra day we get to live. Now you can be all "oh-my-god-one-more-day-to-work", or ditch that thought aside and focus on the good part -- one more day to eat! Let the food you eat on this leap day be no ordinary food, mindlessly consumed while typing away at your laptop. If you have never celebrated a leap day before, seize it this year and turn it into a 'happy day' for the foodie in you. We have compiled some fun and simple ideas you can execute as a food lover to mark the leap day 2024.

Here Are 5 Food-Filled Ideas To Celebrate Leap Day 2024:

1. Eat That One Thing You Have Been Craving For Long

If you have the habit of stopping yourself from giving in to your indulgent cravings, let it go on this special day. Whether it is a plate of hot chocolate brownies or juicy momos with spicy chutneys, give into your cravings this leap day and turn it into a day worth remembering.

2. Cook A Comforting Meal

If you are busy throughout the day, fret not, you can have a relaxing food moment to celebrate the leap day in peace. If you are fond of cooking, you can head to the kitchen in the evening and cook delicious pasta or perhaps the popular Indian comfort food - dal and rice. Put on your favourite soothing music to add more joy to your cooking. Rest on your cosy couch and enjoy your comforting, delicious meal.

3. Try Something New To Eat

If you are a foodie who loves to experiment, then the leap day can be the perfect opportunity to try a new dish that you have never eaten before. You can try a new recipe at home or go out to eat something new at a food joint, perhaps with your foodie partner. Whether your experiment goes well or turns into something funny, it will be a day worth remembering.

4. Drink Healthy Noodle Soup

This is a leap day food tradition marked in Taiwan. As per reports, there is a running superstition in Taiwan that more seniors are at risk of death in the leap year than in any other year. This belief led to a tradition of preparing a hearty pig trotter noodles dish for the elderly to ensure their good health. You can prepare it too or make any other healthy noodle soup recipe of your choice.

5. Plan A Movie Night Menu At Home

While randomly switching on an OTT platform on your phone is a common norm, it does not contain the magic of a pre-planned movie night. Gather your friends or cousins for a fun movie night. You can watch a horror film or a rom-com, an old classic or a new film, whatever you want. Make sure you plan a simple yet delicious menu -- popcorn, nachos, maybe some pizza, beverages, ice cream with marshmallows -- and your movie night menu is ready. Have fun!

Which of these is your favourite foodie way to mark the leap year 2024? Share with us in the comments section.