Think of something light and comforting - a bowl of soup will instantly strike your mind. Just throw in a few ingredients, add the seasonings and let it simmer - your humble bowl of soup is ready. From tomato soup to chicken soup, vegetable soup and even clear soup, there are various ways in which you can prepare a soup. No matter which soup recipe you try, it is sure to provide you comfort, warmth and indulgence. Adding to the list of these delectable soup recipes, we bring you a few noodle soup recipes that are just what you need to make for a lazy dinner or lunch meal. Without further ado, let's learn how to make them. Read below for the recipes.

Chicken Noodle Soup, Thai Noodle Soup And More: 5 Noodle Soup Recipes You Must Try:

1. Lao Chicken Noodle Soup - Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with this one. This soup recipe is made with rice noodles simmered in chicken stock, sprouts, spinach leaves, and a few spices. The addition of rice noodles, sprouts and spinach leaves makes it even more nutrient-dense. Find the recipe here.

2. Thai Noodle Soup

If you are someone who loves the flavours and the taste of Thai cuisine, this recipe is sure to tantalise your taste buds. Made with the goodness of chicken, peanuts, broccoli, rice vermicelli, coconut and fried garlic, it is a combination of both health and taste. Click here to know the complete recipe.

3. Hot Noodle Soup

With this recipe of hot noodle soup, you can easily make the classic at home and be the star of any occasion. The soul-soothing taste of this soup makes it a hit among both kids and adults alike. Click here for the recipe.

4. Ladakhi Chicken Thukpa

How can we miss mentioning thukpa while listing noodle soups?! One of the most popular recipes in Tibetan cuisine, thukpa is a one-pot meal that is made by mixing vegetables/chicken, noodles, honey, a few sauces, and more. Click here to know the complete recipe.

5. Lemongrass Noodle Soup

Lastly, we bring you a noodle soup recipe that is laden with refreshing flavours of lemongrass along with piquant ginger and garlic. Trust us, once you try this recipe, you will make it time and again. To try it out, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? The weekend is close by, try out these recipes and let us know how they turned out in the comments below.



