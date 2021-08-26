Going to the movies has to be one of the major things that we've missed the most in the pandemic, and although the movie halls are slowly opening up, many of us are planning to wait until it is completely safe to go out. But, watching a movie at home just doesn't feel like the real deal, especially without the tub of overpriced popcorn and the uncomfortable seats. While there is not much we can do about the seats, we definitely can give you a recipe for those cheesy hot popcorns just like the movie theatres.





Let's admit, no movie is complete without a tub of popcorn to munch on and the movie theatres have gotten us spoiled into choosing between sweet to savory and extra spicy varieties. But, if you think that you will have to wait until eternity to have those hot cheesy popcorns or the sweet caramelized ones, let us assure you that you don't. In fact, your next movie night can feature homemade spicy and savory popcorn to give you the best movie viewing experience. And even if you are not watching a movie, there is no one who can say no to a tub of flavourful cheesy popcorn which is the best quick snack that there is. Read on to find the recipe for your favorite kind.





No movie night can be complete without some popcorn

Here Are 5 Easy Homemade Popcorn Recipes For Your Next Movie Night:

1. Cheese Popcorn

Heat Butter and corn kernels, cover with a lid, and let these pop. Now remove from the heat and while they are still hot, add cheddar cheese powder and mix well. Serve and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

2. Caramel Popcorn

Want a sweet crunchy treat for the evenings? Read how to easily make caramel popcorn at home here.

Caramelized popcorn has become one of the most loved popcorn flavours

3. Extra Spicy Popcorn

Not a fan of sweet things and want to light up your taste buds on fire? Read about this extra spicy and zingy popcorn made with cayenne pepper and black pepper here.





4. Pataka Popcorn

A flavourful twist to your regular butter popcorns, add mustard powder for that extra edge. Read the recipe here.





5. Lemon Pepper popcorn

Like your snacks tangy and tantalizing? This lemon pepper popcorn is just for you. The flavors so lemon and butter make for a great combination. Read the recipe here.

This tangy and delicious flavored popcorn is a must-have

We hope these popcorn recipes make you forget all about the store-bought ones - happy munching to you!