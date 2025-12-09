We've all been there - you make a batch of kaanji, enjoy the tangy drink, and then wonder what to do with the vegetables left behind. Throwing them away feels wasteful, especially when they're packed with flavour and goodness. Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya recently shared a brilliant idea on her Instagram page that turns these leftovers into something truly exciting. Instead of discarding them, you can transform them into a quick, probiotic-rich achaar that is as delicious as it is healthy. And the best part? This recipe is simple, fuss-free, and ready in minutes. Before we get into the recipe, let's take a moment to understand what kaanji is and why using its leftover vegetables is such a great idea.

What Is Kanji?

Kaanji is a traditional North Indian fermented drink, most popular during winter. It is typically made using black carrots (or sometimes regular carrots), mustard seeds, and a mix of spices steeped in water. Over a few days, the mixture ferments naturally, developing a tangy, slightly spicy flavour and a deep purple hue if black carrots are used. Some versions of kaanji also include beetroot or radish.

Why Reuse Leftover Kanji Vegetables?

These vegetables are packed with lacto-fermented good bacteria, making them excellent for gut health and digestion. They act as a natural pre-probiotic, feeding and supporting healthy gut flora, which helps maintain a balanced digestive system. Regular consumption of probiotic-rich foods like these can boost immunity and improve nutrient absorption. What's more, they taste amazing and are incredibly versatile.

Leftover Kaanji Vegetable Instant Achaar | Quick Pickle Recipe

1. Grind fenugreek (methi), coriander, cumin, mustard, and fennel seeds into a coarse powder for a fragrant spice mix.

2. In a mixing bowl, add the leftover kaanji vegetables along with a few fresh green chillies for extra heat.

3. Sprinkle in the ground spice mix, turmeric, and red chilli powder to bring in colour and flavour.

4. Heat mustard oil until it just begins to smoke, then turn off the heat and pour the hot oil over the vegetables. This step adds that classic achaar aroma and taste.

5. Mix everything thoroughly. Serve immediately for a fresh, tangy kick or store in an airtight jar to enjoy later.

Creative Ways To Use Leftover Kaanji Veggies

Add A Gut-Friendly Twist To Your Salad: Finely chop the veggies and toss them into a simple kachumber with a splash of lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

When Should You Avoid Reusing Leftover Kaanji Vegetables?

Not all leftovers are safe to use. Here are a few signs that it's time to throw them out:

The vegetables have turned too mushy or have an unpleasant smell.

The kaanji itself smells yeasty or off, indicating spoilage.

You notice any white, fuzzy mould on the vegetables or in the liquid.

If any of these happen, it's best to discard them and start fresh. Your health always comes first!





So the next time you make kaanji, don't let those flavour-packed vegetables go to waste. Instead, turn them into this quick achaar and enjoy a healthy treat.