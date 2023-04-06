If you're seeking to lose weight, chances are you're also wanting to reduce belly fat. Tackling belly fat is also important for your overall health, as failing to do so is linked with a great risk of many diseases. When it comes to belly fat, you must have come across numerous tips, to-do lists and remedies. It is always good to start with simple steps. You must have heard that you must avoid certain foods and drinks to reduce belly fat. So what must you include? There are a number of foods, drinks and spices we can discuss. But today, we bring you a simple home remedy for belly fat that you can prepare in just 5 minutes!

The best thing about this drink is that it is made using everyday ingredients - no need for expensive or fancy superfoods. The recipe for this concoction was shared by Dietitian Manpreet Kalra on her Instagram page. This home remedy contains methi seeds powder, saunf powder, dry ginger powder, cinnamon, rock salt and lemon juice. Check out the benefits and recipe below.

Can Methi Seeds Reduce Belly Fat? Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds

Weight Loss Diet: Methi or fenugreek seeds are filled with essential nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

According to Manpreet, methi or fenugreek seeds "are packed with fibre that enables slow release of sugar and also helps burn stubborn fat from the belly and adipose tissues." Methi seeds are also known to have anti-inflammatory properties. They promote healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels too.

Is Saunf Good For Weight Loss? How Fennel Helps Burn Belly Fat

Fennel can help boost metabolism and ease digestion. Its compounds can suppress hunger, keeping you satiated for longer. Such characteristics make it an excellent ingredient for weight loss. "Consuming saunf helps reduce fat storage by improving vitamin and mineral absorption in the body and also reduces cravings by regularising blood sugar levels," explains the dietitian.

Can Ginger Reduce Belly Fat? How To Have Ginger For Weight Loss

How to reduce Belly Fat: Ginger Tea with lemon is a simple concoction with wide-ranging benefits

Ginger is said to have anti-obesity effects and its compounds help regulate glucose levels. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant properties. According to Manpreet, "Ginger affects how your body burns fat (thermogenesis), digests carbohydrates and uses insulin." It is common practice to infuse ginger into drinks like this one. Another healthy option you can choose is ginger tea with honey and lemon. Click here to know more.

Benefits Of Drinking Methi And Saunf Water:

As discussed above, methi and saunf water can work wonders for weight loss. It also provides a range of other health benefits:

Detoxifies the body

Can regulate blood pressure

Relieve bloating and gastritis

Protect skin from free radical damage

May help tackle insulin resistance

Along with the ingredients mentioned earlier, this particular drink includes cinnamon and rock salt. Cinnamon helps in balancing blood sugar levels while rock salt (sendha namak) can prevent fat accumulation, says Manpreet Kalra. Rock salt is also said to improve immunity, digestion, skin health and much more. So how exactly can you make this nutritious drink? Find out below

How To Make Methi And Saunf Water For Weight Loss | Concoction For Burning Belly Fat - Recipe By Dietitian Manpreet Kalra

What you need:

2 tbsp methi seeds powder

2 tbsp saunf powder

2 tsp dry ginger powder

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 tsp rock salt

Lemon juice (optional)

How To Prepare:

Simply add all the ingredients to a jar and mix well. To make the drink, add 1/2 tbsp of the prepared mixture to a warm glass of water, stir and consume. Manpreet recommends drinking this concoction pre-lunch for the best results.





This drink for reducing belly fat is a quick and easy home remedy you have to try. Make it a regular part of your diet and notice the changes for yourself!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.