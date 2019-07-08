Ever Heard Of Idli Burger? Try Making This Tasty And Unique Dish For Your Kids

Incorporate healthy food in your kids' diet by trying out this stellar recipe of idli burger

Do you have picky eaters at home who never seem to be impressed by any dish you prepare? Mothers usually end up having a hard time preparing quirky dishes for their kids. If you also happen to face the same issue and are looking for ways to incorporate healthy foods in your kids' diet, we're here to help. Kids tend to have an inclination towards all things tiny, different and colourful. So, why not experiment with the same? You can do so by bringing to your rescue - idlis - that are not just incredibly easy-to-make but are also quite light on the stomach.





To make the easy-peasy idli snack more appetising and appealing, Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi has given an interesting makeover to the classic dish by turning it into a burger. Yes, you read that right. We're talking about Idli Burger. As intriguing as it may sound, this idli burger will bring in health and taste together in one dish. Alpa shared a recipe of Idli Burger on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This 10-minute step-by-step recipe can be easily prepared in the comforts of your kitchen without any hassle.

You just have to make use of some leftover idlis and fry them to use in place of burger buns. To up the nutritional quotient of your meal, you may as well stuff in veggies of your choice. This stellar recipe of Idli Burger is sure to be loved by your kids.





Watch How To Make Idli Burger At Home (Video):





















