If you love spicy, tangy, and flavour-packed Indian condiments, the Hari Mirchi aur Lehsun ka Achar (Green Chilli Garlic Pickle) deserves a place in your kitchen. Recently, Instagram page 'diningwithdhoot' shared a vibrant recipe for this traditional North Indian pickle - and it's everything a spice lover dreams of. Loaded with bold flavours from mustard oil, roasted spices, and the punch of fresh green chillies and garlic, this pickle can add instant excitement to even the simplest meals.





From parathas and poha to dal-chawal and curd rice, a spoonful of this achar can elevate your plate in seconds. Here's a closer look at how it's made, why it's good for you, and how to make the most of it at home.





How To Make Green Chilli Garlic Pickle - Step-By-Step Recipe

This recipe keeps things simple - traditional yet fuss-free.

Prep the ingredients: Start by washing and drying fresh green chillies thoroughly, then cut them into small pieces. Peel the garlic cloves and keep them whole or lightly crushed for that classic rustic bite. Roast and grind spices: In a dry pan, roast whole spices such as mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel until aromatic. Let them cool, then coarsely grind. Mix everything: Combine chopped chillies, garlic, the roasted spice mix, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric in a large bowl. Add mustard oil: Heat mustard oil till it reaches the smoking point, then cool it slightly. Add kalonji (nigella seeds) for extra flavour. Pour the oil over the chilli-garlic mix and stir well. Let it rest: Transfer the mixture into a clean, dry glass jar. Seal it and let it sit for 2-3 days, allowing the flavours to blend beautifully. The achar gets better with time!

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Health Benefits of Green Chilli Garlic Pickle

While this pickle is loved for its taste, it also packs a surprising number of health benefits - when eaten in moderation, of course.

Boosts immunity: Garlic is known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption helps support immunity and may even help fight seasonal infections.

Aids digestion: The combination of mustard oil and spices like fenugreek and asafoetida (if added) can improve gut health and promote better digestion.

Rich in antioxidants: Both green chillies and garlic are rich in antioxidants that help combat free radicals in the body.

Improves metabolism: The capsaicin in green chillies is known to boost metabolism and aid fat burning.

So yes, your fiery achar is not just tasty - it's good for you too!

Does Garlic Turn Green When You Pickle It?

If you've ever noticed garlic turning a bluish-green in your pickle jar, don't panic - it's perfectly safe to eat. This colour change is a natural chemical reaction between sulphur compounds in garlic and trace acids present in vinegar or the chillies themselves. It doesn't mean the pickle has gone bad or is unsafe; in fact, it's a sign of fresh, natural garlic reacting normally.





To prevent this, some people use slightly aged garlic or ensure that the oil used is completely cooled before adding. But even if the colour changes, the taste remains just as delightful.

Green chilli pickle is easy to make at home.

Best Ways To Enjoy Green Chilli Garlic Pickle

A good achar like this can transform any meal. Here are some of the best pairings to try:

With parathas: Especially aloo or gobi parathas - a dollop of this pickle on the side adds just the right heat.

With dal-chawal: A classic combination that never disappoints.

With poha or upma: Add a tangy-spicy kick to your breakfast.

With plain curd and rice: A comforting, simple meal that tastes far from plain once the pickle joins the plate.

As a spread: Try mixing a little of the pickle oil with mayonnaise or hung curd for a fiery dip or sandwich spread.



Homemade Hari Mirchi Lehsun ka Achar is a celebration of Indian flavours. Spicy, tangy, garlicky, and utterly addictive, it's one of those traditional recipes that deserves to be made the old-fashioned way.

So, if you've been missing the taste of a good homemade pickle, take inspiration from this recipe and whip up a jar. Let it mature for a couple of days, and you'll have a bottle of pure flavour magic ready to spice up every meal!