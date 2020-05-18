SEARCH
Craving Mithai? 'Wok In The Clouds' Restaurant Has A 5-Ingredient Barfi Recipe To Try At Home

Lockdown Cooking: Mango Coconut Barfi makes for a sweet end to any meal, and we have got our hands on this delicious recipe straight from the restaurant's kitchen.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 18, 2020 17:27 IST

Craving <i>Mithai</i>? 'Wok In The Clouds' Restaurant Has A 5-Ingredient <i>Barfi</i> Recipe To Try At Home

Lockdown Cooking: Mango coconut barfi can be easily made at home.

During the lockdown period, many of our favourite bakeries and sweet shops have been shut. The quarantine days have left us craving for a sugary delight from our favourite joint. Wok In The Clouds is a popular multi-cuisine casual dining restaurant in New Delhi. They have shared with us their exclusive recipe for Mango-Coconut Barfi to try during the lockdown times. The Mango Coconut Barfi makes for a sweet end to any meal, and we have got our hands on this delicious recipe straight from the restaurant's kitchen. The search for the perfect sweet delight to try in the lockdown times ends here.

Watch The Full Recipe Video For Mango Coconut Barfi Here:



This Mango-Coconut barfi is refreshing and satiating. The barfi is made with an idyllic mix of sweet mango pulp with grated coconut which brings the best of both worlds together. The best part about the Mango-Coconut Barfi recipe is that it is made with just five ingredients, with the sixth one being completely optional. These ingredients can be easily purchased from the local grocery store and used in the recipe. What's more - the method of preparing the Mango-Coconut Barfi will make you realise how simple it is to prepare this decadent sweet at home even in the lockdown days.

Here's Step-by-step recipe of Mango-Coconut Barfi by Wok In The Clouds:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups dry grated coconut
  • 2 cup sugar
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups khoya
  • 1 cup mango pulp
  • Vark (Varak), as per need

Method:

  1. Dissolve the sugar in water and cook to make a thick syrup.
  2. Then, add 2 cups of khoya, grated coconut and 1 cup of mango pulp to it.
  3. Keep stirring for 15-20 minutes until the mixture thickens and the colour deepen from yellow to orange.
  4. Take the mixture out in a greased tray. Evenly spread it out.
  5. Cut it out in squares and add a layer of Varak to each piece.


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

