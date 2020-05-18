Craving <i>Mithai</i>? 'Wok In The Clouds' Restaurant Has A 5-Ingredient <i>Barfi</i> Recipe To Try At Home

Lockdown Cooking: Mango coconut barfi can be easily made at home.

Highlights Whether barfi or laddoo - we all love and miss our favourite mithai

This 5-ingredient Mango-Coconut Barfi is the ultimate sweet delight

It can be had at home with simple ingredients

During the lockdown period, many of our favourite bakeries and sweet shops have been shut. The quarantine days have left us craving for a sugary delight from our favourite joint. Wok In The Clouds is a popular multi-cuisine casual dining restaurant in New Delhi. They have shared with us their exclusive recipe for Mango-Coconut Barfi to try during the lockdown times. The Mango Coconut Barfi makes for a sweet end to any meal, and we have got our hands on this delicious recipe straight from the restaurant's kitchen. The search for the perfect sweet delight to try in the lockdown times ends here.





This Mango-Coconut barfi is refreshing and satiating. The barfi is made with an idyllic mix of sweet mango pulp with grated coconut which brings the best of both worlds together. The best part about the Mango-Coconut Barfi recipe is that it is made with just five ingredients, with the sixth one being completely optional. These ingredients can be easily purchased from the local grocery store and used in the recipe. What's more - the method of preparing the Mango-Coconut Barfi will make you realise how simple it is to prepare this decadent sweet at home even in the lockdown days.

Here's Step-by-step recipe of Mango-Coconut Barfi by Wok In The Clouds:

Ingredients:





2 cups dry grated coconut

2 cup sugar

2 cups water

2 cups khoya

1 cup mango pulp

Vark (Varak), as per need

Method:



