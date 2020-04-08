Lockdown Recipe: Love Chicken Momos? Give Them A Nutty Twist At Home With This Recipe

With the nation-wide lockdown in place, it's time you know how to make momos at home.

Highlights Momos are one of the most popular street foods across India

With the lockdown in place, momo lovers are stuck with cravings

You can try chicken momos at home along with a nutty twist

Momos is one snack that can unite people from different walks of life! Be it a kid or a working professional, everyone can be found dunking the soft and juicy momos in a chilli-garlic sauce. These dumpling delights from North-East are a popular street food around the world. Given the massive popularity, many restaurants have encashed on the rage and come up with its variations, including fried, tandoori and a host of mouth-watering flavours. Steamed, fried or tandoori, momos are easily one of the greatest snacks to munch on in the evening, isn't it? But now with the nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus, momo lovers are stuck with their cravings at home! But fret not, we are here to help you cook some delicious momos right inside your kitchen.





(Also Read: Missing Your Favourite Street Momos During This Lockdown ? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home)





Momos can be stuffed with any filling of your choice, from crunchy vegetables to delicious cottage cheese or chicken. But a non-vegetarian's delight lies in the classic chicken momos that are simply irresistible. Stuffed with minced chicken, flavoured with ginger and garlic and served with the fiery momos chutney, we don't think any non-vegetarian would every say no to that! But what if we give the mushy dumplings a crunchy twist with the goodness of almonds?

Here is a super delicious, quick and easy recipe of almond and chicken momos you can try at home. All you need is minced chicken, carrots, ginger, garlic and onion along with a host of flavourful sauces like oyster and soy sauce. All these are combined and rolled in blanched, chopped almonds and steamed to perfection.





Almonds are a perfect nutty addition to chicken momos. Find the recipe of almond and chicken momos here, try them at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







