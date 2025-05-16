Anyone who menstruates knows that cravings during that time of the month can feel like they are running the show. One day it is salty crisps, the next it is something sweet or just about anything that feels comforting. But if there is one thing that always comes through, it is chocolate. It is warm, rich, and somehow always makes the day feel better. The problem? Most chocolate treats are loaded with sugar, extra calories and that annoying feeling of guilt afterwards. So what if there was a way to give in to those cravings without going overboard? Yes, it is possible. These chocolate quinoa apple bites are crunchy, slightly sweet, and just what your body is asking for. Want to know how to make them? Keep reading.





Why These Chocolate Quinoa Apple Bites Are A Must-Have During Periods

When your body is low on energy and you just want something nice to snack on, these bites tick all the boxes. There is no baking, no fancy prep and only three basic ingredients involved. You will only need a few minutes to put it together. The mix of crunch, chocolate and a bit of fresh fruit gives you that cosy feeling without being heavy. You can munch on them during the day or save them for a little post-dinner fix. Either way, once you try these, there is a high chance they will become your go-to snack.

Are Chocolate Quinoa Apple Bites Actually Healthy? Yes, And Here's Why

These chocolate quinoa apple bites are not just tasty; they are also packed with good stuff. Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants that are linked to lifting your mood and helping manage cravings. Quinoa gives you protein and fibre, which helps keep you full and stops you from grabbing random snacks. The apple pieces bring in natural sweetness and vitamins that your body needs. Put all three together and you have got a snack that feels like dessert but works for your health goals too.

How To Make Chocolate Quinoa Apple Bites | Easy Guilt-Free Dessert Recipe

This recipe is shared by nutritionist and digital creator @simonekathuria and it is really simple. Here is how to make it:

1. Cook The Quinoa

Wash the dry quinoa properly and let it dry. After that, transfer it to a dry pan and toast it on low to medium heat. Wait until you hear a slight popping sound. That means it is nice and crunchy.

2. Melt The Chocolate

Now, the hero ingredient - dark chocolate. Melt it in a microwave or place the container over a steamer. Heat in short intervals and stir in between so it does not burn. Once melted, set it aside.

3. Mix And Layer

Pour the toasted quinoa into the melted chocolate. Stir until both are fully mixed. Now, spread this mix evenly over a tray lined with parchment paper. Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle chopped apple pieces all over.

4. Chill And Enjoy

Place the tray in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until the chocolate firms up. Once set, break it into bite-sized chunks and snack away.

So go ahead and try these chocolate quinoa apple bites at home. They are the easiest way to handle sweet cravings without the side of guilt.