An unsung hero of your kitchen, yes we are talking about the mighty fridge! From keeping your vegetables crisp to milk fresh, it quietly does its job. But are you treating it right? Turns out, some of your everyday habits might silently be running the lifespan of your fridge. Yes, while you are busy prepping food for the next day or looking around for midnight munching, your fridge might be working extra to keep things up and running, and ignoring your tiny mistakes. But, for how long? If you, like us, love to maintain your kitchen appliances, then we are here to help you do your part. After all, buying a fridge can take a toll on your pocket. So, let's see how you might be (unintentionally) ruining your fridge's lifespan.





Here Are 6 Ways You Are Ruining The Lifespan Of Your Fridge:

1. Overstuffing It With Food

We have all been there where we stack up every last container of leftover food into an already packed fridge. But you are doing it wrong. When you overstuff your refrigerator, air can't circulate properly, and the fridge ends up working extra to keep everything cool. This won't just mess up the fridge's temperature but also force the compressor to overwork. So, you might think you are saving food but are just overloading your fridge's capacity.

2. Not Paying Attention To The Coils

Out of sight, out of mind? Not when it comes to your refrigerator. Those dusty coils at the back or bottom of your fridge are important to keep things cool. When they are covered with dust and grime, your fridge would need to work harder to release the heat. This just puts extra stress on your fridge. To clean it, you don't need any fancy equipment – just switch it off, take a brush and clean away the dirt.

3. Setting The Wrong Temperature

If you decrease the temperature to keep to chill your drinks, you might want to pause. Setting your fridge too cold doesn't just waste energy but also forces the compressor to work overtime. The ideal temperature for a fridge is between 3-5°C. If you are lowering it this, you are putting unnecessary pressure on your fridge.

4. Not Paying Attention To Fridge's Seal

Have you ever noticed those tiny gaps in your fridge door not closed properly? Well, that's a bad sign! The rubber seals around the door are there to keep the cool air intact in the appliance. When they are dirty, cracked or worn out, your fridge ends up losing cool air and forces it to work twice as hard to maintain the temperature. Clean them regularly or get them replaced if you see something unusual.

5. Leaving The Door Open

Leaving and thinking about what to eat won't magically appear food in your fridge! Yes, the fridge is light and cool but leaving the door open for a few extra seconds makes the fridge work harder to cool things down. Every time you leave the door open, warm air rushes in, and your fridge has to fight hard to keep food cool inside. So, the next time you want to linger, make a decision quickly and shut the door. Your fridge (and pocket) will thank you later.

6. Ignoring Weird Noises

Your fridge is not supposed to make weird noises! If you hear buzzing, rattling or any other weird noise (which is not a compressor), it is time to pay attention to it. These sounds could be of a faulty motor or fan that can actually lead to a full breakdown of your appliance. Don't wait until the fridge stops working altogether. Call a technician when you hear those funky noises. Remember, regular maintenance is the key to keep your fridge up and running for long.





