Shilpa Shetty Makes Quinoa Khichdi: 7 Other Interesting Quinoa Recipes To Try

Khichdi is pretty much a staple dish when it comes to Indian cuisine. The ease of making Khichdi further makes it an evergreen recipe. The comforting combination of rice, dal and spices can be had any time of the day and during any weather or season. The presence of dal in the dish makes it protein-rich, but what if we subsituted rice in the dish with the protein and fibre-rich quinoa? The quinoa khichdi is the resultant dish made by combining this versatile protein duo.





Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share the recipe of this delicious Quinoa Khichdi. Her recipe had an additional edge of nutrition with some interesting vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas and cauliflower added to it. Take a look:





Shilpa Shetty wrote that this recipe is ideal for having a healthy and balanced meal during the ever-changing weather. "We've decided to make the comforting khichdi even more nutritious, making it protein-enriched by adding the superfood Quinoa to it. This Quinoa Khichdi also has a generous dose of vegetables making it a complete meal," wrote Shilpa Shetty sharing the recipe of the Quinoa Khichdi.





Quinoa has a number of health benefits, which make it a wholesome and healthy grain to include in your diet. Apart from being a complete source of protein, Quinoa also has a good amount of Omega-3 fatty acids which reduce unhealthy cholesterol. Further, there are a number of vitamins and antioxidants that naturally occur in Quinoa therefore protecting against free radical damage. Quinoa is also easy to digest and thus suggested for anyone on a gluten-free diet. Want to include this superfood in your diet?





