Are you someone who enjoys eating chicken? You're not alone. Chicken is one of the most loved meats in Indian households. It's versatile, easy to cook and always hits the spot. But there are days when you don't want something spicy or heavy. You want a dish that feels light and comforting. That's where Kerala-style chicken ishtu comes in. This mild and creamy stew is made with tender chicken, coconut milk and whole spices, and is perfect when you're craving something simple yet satisfying. The recipe for this delicious chicken stew was shared by the Instagram handle @lejnaskitchen. Before we get into the recipe, let's address some common questions you might have about it.

Also Read: What Is The Difference Between Sambar And Rasam? Your Guide To These South Indian Stews

What Is Ishtu?

Ishtu is a mild and creamy stew from Kerala, usually made with coconut milk, vegetables and sometimes meat like chicken or mutton. It's gently spiced and known for its comforting flavour.

Can You Make Kerala-Style Chicken Ishtu Without Coconut Milk?

Coconut milk is a key ingredient that gives ishtu its signature taste, but if you don't have it, you can use regular milk or a mix of milk and cream. The flavour will be different, but still tasty.

What Are The Best Side Dishes To Serve With Kerala-Style Chicken Ishtu?

Chicken ishtu pairs best with appams and idiyappams. It also goes well with bread, paal pori or even plain rice for a simple and comforting meal.

How To Make Kerala-Style Chicken Ishtu | Chicken Ishtu Recipe

Cook the chicken and potatoes with a little vinegar, salt and water until tender.

Fry sliced onions and cashews in ghee until golden. Set aside for garnish.

In the same pan, saute whole spices like bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, star anise and cinnamon.

Add sliced onions, crushed ginger-garlic and green chillies. Cook until fragrant.

Mix in crushed pepper and a bit of garam masala.

Add the cooked chicken and potatoes along with some thin coconut milk and curry leaves. Let it simmer.

Pour in thick coconut milk and heat gently without boiling.

Top with the fried onions and cashews. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Recipes: How To Cook Comforting Stews And Curries With Chow-Chow (Chayote Squash)





Whether you're serving it for breakfast or dinner, this chicken ishtu brings the true taste of Kerala to your table. Do give it a try!