We believe chicken breasts are like blank canvas to experiment on. It is a mindful ingredient for health enthusiasts, a weeknight fallback when your fridge is bare, and a quick fix for the chef in you. While it is undoubtedly uncomplicated, overcooking can turn it into a chewy disaster. If you have ever gnawed your way through a piece and wondered, "Is this supposed to taste like regret?", then trust us, you are not alone. But here is the good news - when cooked properly, chicken breast can be juicy, flavourful, and frankly, a lifesaver. All it takes is a few tweaks in technique, a dash of seasoning, and a will to let the pan do its magic.





So let's find out how to cook chicken breast like a pro, and understand those pesky mistakes you absolutely want to avoid.





What Do You Need To Cook Chicken Breast In A Pan:

Fret not. You do not need anything fancy. In fact, a humble chicken breast can be prepared with a handful of kitchen staples. You can, however, go creative if you want.

The basics you will need for cooking are:

Chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)

Salt and pepper

A cooking oil you love

Garlic, chilli, lemon juice, fresh herbs

A dash of butter

6 Tips To Keep In Mind While Cooking Chicken Breast In A Pan:

1. Flatten the breast:

Chicken cooks unevenly when it is thick in the middle and thin at the edges. So, grab a belan or rolling pin, place the breast between two sheets of baking paper, and give it a gentle thwack until it is about half an inch thick.

2. Season generously:

Salt and pepper are non-negotiable, but don't stop there. Garlic adds depth, chilli adds colour, and even a pinch of chaat masala can work wonders. The best part is that you do not need to marinate it for hours. Just rub it in generously and the chicken breast is ready to be cooked.

3. Heat your pan:

Go with a heavy skillet or cast iron if you have it. Medium-high heat, add oil and wait till it splutters.

4. Sear and stay calm:

Place the chicken in and wait. Don't flip it prematurely. Let it sit for five to seven minutes to develop a gorgeous golden crust. Then flip and do the same on the other side.

5. Butter makes everything better:

When you are almost done with cooking, add a small knob of butter. Swirl the pan and spoon the melted goodness onto the chicken.

6. Rest before you slice:

Take the chicken off the heat and let it rest for five minutes. This keeps the juices in.





How To Serve Chicken Breast To Make A Fancy Meal:

Grilled chicken need not look as bland as a gym meal. You can throw in elements and turn it into a wholesome bowl, filling for sandwich or accompaniment with salads. Here are our favourite picks:

1. Chicken Bowl:

In a bowl, add some quinoa or herb rice, place the sliced chicken breast and place some crunchy vegetables and a dollop of chutney for a pop of colour.

2. Gourmet Sandwich:

Order some fancy and freshly baked breads through an online food delivery app, add the chicken with some leaves and sauces inside and turn it into a gourmet sandwich at home.

3. Chicken Salad:

Order a bowl of salad of your choice and add the chicken slices for an amped up meal.

4. Desi Meal:

You can also prepare a gravy and add the chicken slices to it and pair with rice for a wholesome lunch.





Alternative Chicken Breast Cooking Methods:

1. Baking:

Season as you like and then roast at 200-degree Celsius for 20 minutes. Add foil for juiciness.

2. Poaching:

Simmer in a broth with garlic and bay leaf. This is a technique that needs low effort and gives high tenderness.

3. Grilling:

You get a smoky goodness in just no time. All you need to keep in mind is oiling the grates properly and keeping the chicken pieces evenly, without over-crowding.

4. Slow cooking:

This is a great option if you want to shred the chicken breast to add to your taco or wrap.

5. Air frying:

This method gives you surprisingly juicy chicken breast, with a crispy edge. Make sure you flip halfway for even colour.





So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and prepare a fancy weeknight meal with chicken breast and beat the blues like a pro.





