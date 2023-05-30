Start-up capital, beer capital, Bengaluru's 21st century monikers are a far cry from its garden city tag during a time when the city's traffic rarely crawled. There are still a few spots where you will experience flashes of the 'Old Bangalore', the 30-metre-long pool at the Four Seasons with lush landscaping is one such spot. The hotel is home to one of the city's most buzzed fine Pan Asian restaurants - Far and East that's located on the 21st floor with sweeping views. It's part of a wider trend that's sweeping India. Pan Asian restaurants are on the rise as a new generation of well-heeled Indian travelers ditch their forks for chopsticks. From sashimi to fiery curries, we round up the city's trendiest Pan Asian restaurants.

6 Of The Best Asian Restaurants In Bengaluru:

1. Foo

If you grew up in Bangalore (not Bengaluru), Rex on Brigade Road is likely to be a nostalgia thing. Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road (Where the old Rex once stood) is the city's newest F&B/Entertainment destination. It's also the home of Foo, the city's newest Pan Asian destination. Great vibe, artisanal cocktails, delicious dim sums and massive dessert platters. Foo delivers a vibrant dining experience; it's spread over 5500 sq. ft. and two levels with multiple spaces. The dim sums are one of the highlights here - vegetarians are likely to gravitate towards their signature edamame dumplings scented with truffle oil. Add some colour to your Insta feed with Foo's Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice paired with Yellow Curry

Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

2. Far and East, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

This Asian brasserie offers a very different experience for lunch and dinner. The lunch experience is quite laidback, particularly during Sunday brunch. The restaurant's Asian inspired cocktails - the Sichuan Collins (with a Sichuan peppercorn infusion) is our pick, set the tone for dinner. The decor has a few art deco elements and is full of conversation starters; we like the black and gold colour scheme that plays out particularly well at dinner. The restaurant is fronted by two expat chefs - Chef Sean Wong, an expert in Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine and Chef Atsushi Yonaha from Japan. The menu finds a balance between Chinese and Japanese cuisine with a smattering of Thai signatures. The Yakitori Grills, the Hokkaido Salmon Carpaccio and the Peking Duck are all house favourites.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Bellary Road

3. Burma Burma

There's more to Burmese food than just Khow suey. The new outpost of India's only specialty Burmese restaurant has just opened its doors at the city's Rex Forum Walk. From Samuza Hincho, Tohu Mok Palata, Kayunin Mao, Mekong Curry, Kyar Yoe Kway and Rangoon Baked Milk, the menu showcases quite a few Burmese inspired dishes. The menu also features a selection of international desserts, curated by Bangalore-based Chef Vinesh Johny, that are influenced by traditional Burmese sweetmeats and global favourites. The Saffron and Samuza Cheesecake is our pick of the desserts. The restaurant is full of showstoppers like the gate-like wrought-iron partitions and a bright blue faux window and features Burmese design elements like cane furniture and traditional teak wood cabinets.

Where: Rex Forum Walk, Brigade Road

4. The Fatty Bao

One of India's gastropubs that blurred the lines between a lounge bar and a fine dining Asian restaurant. The Fatty Bao story started in Bengaluru before going national. The menu has room for innovative Asian cocktails, small plates, Ramens and curries. Fatty Bao, Lavelle Road will feature a Guppy pop-up (on till June 18th) to coincide with the Cherry Blossom festival in Japan. This pop-up will include Guppy's Japanese signatures including the slow-braised Pork Belly, Vegetable Harumaki Rolls - Over-baked exotic vegetable filo spring rolls, served with yuzu-miso sauce and signature cocktails like Sake me Crazy.

Where: Lavelle Road

5. Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi, Bengaluru

It seeks inspiration from its namesake Japanese philosophy that appreciates the complexity of simplicity. A breath-taking 24-carat gold leaf wall is our favourite element in what is one of the most elegant dining spaces in the city. From textured grey slate to tables with kintsugi inspired crockery, the restaurant is full of fascinating design elements. Wabi Sabi features a clever juxtaposition of colours, sounds, textures and forms. Fronted by Master Chef Bobby Recto, Wabi Sabi is a playful presentation of Japanese and Chinese cuisine with more than the occasional contemporary twist. The menu has room for exquisite Sashimi and Sushi platters as well as signature dim sums and large Asian plates.

Where: The Oberoi Bengaluru, MG Road

6. Sriracha Robata

This place offers two distinct culinary experiences - a live Robatayaki grill and Cambodian Khmer cuisine. The accent is on live and interactive cooking techniques. The Origami patterned screens are one of the restaurant's most distinct design features. The extensive menu covers a lot of ground, making stops at Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia and Singapore. Our favourites include the Fresh Turmeric & Red Chili King Prawns with plum and pineapple salsa, the Scallops with Togarashi dust and the Shitake Mushroom in garlic soy butter. It's also one of the only restaurants in India that offers the experience of a Charcoal Khmer Barbeque straight from Cambodia.

Where: 12th Main, Indiranagar