Bhujia is possibly one of the most underrated items in a snack platter. Whether to welcome guests or to pair with chai or alcohol, a bowl of bhujia always serves to elevate the experience. Unfortunately, we often fail to give it the due credit it deserves, don't we? Therefore, this Diwali, we thought of making your munching experience extra special. Wondering how? We've got the classic recipe for homemade Bikaneri Aloo Bhujia. Sounds delicious, doesn't it? This recipe has been shared by the popular Chef and content creator Kirti Bhoutika. She took to Instagram to share, "I tried making aloo bhujia at home, and it turned out pretty epic! The best part is I made it without a bhujia maker, and it still turned out perfect! You have to try this!" So, what are you waiting for? Get a pen and paper and take note of the recipe for Bikaneri Aloo Bhujia.

Origin Of Bikaneri Bhujia: Why Is It Called Bikaneri Bhujia?

Bikaneri bhujia, or simply bhujia, finds its origin in Rajasthan. According to historians, this dish was first made in the Royal Kitchen of Bikaner's monarch Maharaja Shri Dungar Singh in 1877. A report on CNN states that later in 1946, a local entrepreneur named Ganga Bishan Agarwal introduced it to the local market and beyond, popularizing the snack among all. Since then, bhujia has taken the food industry by storm, becoming a source of employment for millions of people, especially women, in the region, as reported by Medium (www.medium.com). Due to its massive popularity, Bikaneri Bhujia was granted a GI tag in 2010, ensuring that only registered users will be allowed to use the name of this popular product.

Homemade Bikaneri Aloo Bhujia Recipe | How To Make Bikaneri Aloo Bhujia At Home:

A popular variant of the classic bhujia (made with besan), aloo bhujia is a flavorful mix of aloo, besan, and a range of traditional spices.

For this recipe, you will need two boiled potatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, besan, and water. Now, grate the aloo finely and add the rest of the ingredients to it. Add water gradually to make a batter that is light but not runny. Prepare a cone-shaped pipe and pour the batter into it. Now, add strands of the batter to the hot oil and deep fry. Once done, crush the bhujia and store it in an air-tight jar. That's it! You have homemade Bikaneri aloo bhujia ready to be savoured.

Chef Kirti suggests, "The best practice is to make bhujia in small batches. This will prevent them from burning."

Watch the detailed recipe video of homemade Bikaneri Aloo Bhujia here: