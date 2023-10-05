Indian recipes: The cricket season is here and it's time for all the cricket lovers across the globe to get glued to their television screen. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kick-starts today (October 5, 2023), with the opening game of the tournament being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. We bet you all have planned your day well in advance to enjoy the game, without hampering the daily chores. Now all you need is a bowl of snacks to chomp while cheering for your team. After all, munching while watching the game is no less than a tradition worldwide. Considering this, we got a list of Indian recipes featuring popular snacks from different regions of the country. Sounds perfect, right? So, without wasting much time, prepare these popular Indian foods at home and enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 with your friends and family.





Photo Credit: iStock

Cricket World Cup 2023: 6 Indian Snack Recipes To Elevate Your Match Sessions:

1. Vada pav from Mumbai, Maharashtra:

Vada pav is possibly one of the most popular quick bites across India. This Indian food is light, and flavourful and makes a perfect option to fix your hunger instantly. All you need to do is prepare an aloo bonda, press it between a ladi pav, and serve it with fiery garlic chutney and chilli. Click here for the popular Indian recipe.

2. Khandvi from Gujarat:

As per food experts, khandvi is the Gujarati version of rolled pasta, made with besan. Also known as patuli or dahivadi, this Indian food is a steamed snack that includes dahi, green chilli, grated coconut, and coriander leaves, ginger, and mustard seeds, mixed with besan for a thick paste. The besan batter is then spread evenly, cooked, and cut into small bite-sized pieces. You can enjoy it as is or serve it with mitha chutney on the sides. Click here for the recipe.

3. Pyaaz Kachori from Rajasthan:

A popular local snack in Rajasthan, it is round, fluffy kachori, full of heart-melting masalas and golden-brown onions. This Indian recipe is usually served hot, with a combination of imli (tamarind) and coriander-mint chutney, making a perfect treat to relish. Click here for the recipe.

4. Papdi chaat from Delhi:

One of the most popular street foods from Delhi, papdi chaat is a delicious melange of spices, curd, and deep-fried, crisp papdis. You will get this Indian food at every street-side chaat stall in India. In fact, you can also make it at home with a very simple recipe. Find it here.

5. Medu vada from Karnataka:

This South Indian sensation appears like a fried doughnut. This popular Indian food is a spongy snack, with a crispy golden exterior and has humble flavours to treat the palate. Medu vada is typically paired with sambar and chutney and relished any time of the day. Click here for the recipe.

6. Aloo chop from Bengal:

A popular Bengali snack, this Indian food is basically mashed potato, mixed with masalas and dipped in besan batter. It is then fried to perfection for a delicious treat. You can have it as is or pair it with a bowl of muri (murmura) mixed with mustard oil. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have these delicious Indian recipes handy, make yourself some quick snacks and enjoy Cricket World Cup 2023 with friends and family.