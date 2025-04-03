Bihari cuisine is known for its bold and hearty flavours. From litti chokha to Champaran mutton, the state offers a variety of veg and non-veg dishes that stand out for their unique taste. One such dish is Bihari-style jackfruit and potato curry (Bihari-Style Kathal Aloo Curry). This flavour-packed curry has a rich, authentic taste that will leave you wanting more. Jackfruit has a meaty texture, making this dish as satisfying as a mutton curry. The combination of garlic, mustard oil, and aromatic spices gives it a deep, smoky flavour. If you enjoy Bihari food, this one deserves a spot on your plate. Here is how you can make it at home.





Why Is Jackfruit a Great Meat Substitute?

Jackfruit is often used as a plant-based alternative to meat due to its fibrous texture. When cooked, it absorbs spices well, making it a flavourful addition to curries. It is also rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it a nutritious choice for vegetarians looking for a satisfying dish.

How To Clean Jackfruit (Kathal) Properly

Jackfruit has a naturally sticky texture, which makes cleaning it a bit tricky. However, just like any other vegetable, proper cleaning is essential.

Fill a bowl with water and add salt and lemon juice.

Mix well and soak the jackfruit pieces for about five minutes.

Rub them thoroughly to remove any stickiness.

This method ensures that the jackfruit is clean and ready for cooking.

Pro Tips For The Perfect Bihari-Style Kathal Aloo Ki Sabzi

1. Use Mustard Oil For Authentic Flavour

Just like other Bihari dishes, this recipe relies on mustard oil for its signature smoky taste.





2.Boil The Jackfruit Before Cooking

Unlike other curries where jackfruit is fried, this one requires boiling it in turmeric and salt water to enhance its texture and flavour.





3. Fry Jackfruit And Potatoes Separately

Start by frying the jackfruit, followed by thickly chopped potatoes. Cut each potato into two large pieces; this prevents them from breaking down completely while cooking.

Step-By-Step Recipe For Bihari-Style Kathal Aloo Ki Sabzi

To make Bihari-style jackfruit and potato curry, you will need 500 grams of cleaned and chopped jackfruit, along with two large, thickly chopped potatoes. The base of the curry is made with five to six finely chopped onions, 12 to 15 garlic cloves, and three to four chopped tomatoes. For a rich flavour, add one tablespoon of ginger and green chilli paste. The spice mix includes one teaspoon each of turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, meat masala, and garam masala, along with half a teaspoon of black pepper. To enhance the aroma, use one teaspoon of kasuri methi, two bay leaves, one cinnamon stick, two black cardamoms, and two small cardamoms. Mustard oil, a key ingredient in Bihari cuisine, ties everything together with its signature smoky flavour.

Cooking Method: How To Make Bihari-Style Kathal Aloo Ki Sabzi

Heat mustard oil in a pressure cooker. Add cinnamon, black pepper, bay leaves, big cardamom, and small cardamom. Let them sizzle for a few seconds. Fry onions and garlic until golden. Then, add ginger and green chilli paste. Let it cook for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften. Now, mix in red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, black pepper, coriander powder, and meat masala. Stir continuously for about two minutes. Add the fried jackfruit and potatoes, mix well, and pour in some water. Cover the pressure cooker and cook until you hear one whistle. Turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally. Finally, sprinkle some garam masala and kasuri methi. Stir in a spoonful of butter and cook for two more minutes for an extra layer of richness.

What To Serve With Bihari-Style Kathal Aloo Ki Sabzi

This curry pairs beautifully with steamed basmati rice, allowing the rich, spiced gravy to soak into every bite. The combination of soft rice and the hearty texture of jackfruit makes for a satisfying meal.





For those who prefer bread, missi roti or tandoori roti are great options. Their slightly crisp and chewy texture complements the curry's bold flavours. A side of onion salad and lemon wedges adds a refreshing contrast, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Why You Should Try This Bihari Jackfruit Curry

Bihari-style jackfruit curry captures the essence of traditional flavours with its perfectly balanced spices. The robust seasoning and slow cooking process allow the ingredients to develop a deep, rich taste.





Jackfruit's fibrous texture makes it an excellent vegetarian alternative to mutton, providing the same meaty bite without any actual meat. Mustard oil adds a distinctive smokiness, enhancing the dish's authenticity. Easy to prepare and incredibly comforting, this curry is a must-try for anyone who enjoys bold, home-cooked meals.





If you love Bihari-style food, this jackfruit and potato curry is a must-try. Cook it once, and it might just become your new favourite dish.