K-Pop culture has made Korean food the latest craze! From watching anime characters eating steaming hot ramen in Korean TV shows to seeing popular Korean singing groups like BTS and BlackPink sharing their favourite food, Korean cuisine has received a lot of attention from mainstream media and people have become curious about trying out Korean recipes! If you too have been wondering about Korean cuisine, then we'd like to introduce to you the recipe for a classic Korean delicacy known as Tteok-bokki or spicy Korean rice cakes. This is essentially a spicy dish that is paired with fish balls, boiled eggs and scallions. While this dish is inherently non-vegetarian, we have found a vegetarian variation of Korean spicy rice cakes so that everybody can try out this unique dish.





How To Make Korean Veg Tteok-Bokki | Korean Spicy Rice Cake Recipe







Start by preparing the rice cakes. For that, first, you'll need to make dough using rice flour, salt and boiling water. The dough has to be semi-hard. Use your hands to make a long thin log from the dough and cut it as shown in the video below. Next, add the raw sticks to boiling water and cook them. Drain them and let them rest.







Meanwhile, boil the tomatoes and dry red chillies. Add them to a mixer-grinder along with coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, tomato ketchup, soya sauce and white vinegar, and puree it.











Heat oil in a pan. Saute sesame seeds and chopped onion. Pour the puree into the pan and season it with pepper, salt and Kashmiri red chilli powder. Add the cooked rice stick and bathe it in the sauce. Once the sauce is combined with the rice cakes, garnish it with chopped green onions and serve it hot!











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Veg Korean Spicy Rice Cakes:























Sounds delicious, right?! Make this at home and surprise your family with your amazing culinary skills.




