The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India to commemorate the birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, the festival falls on August 16, 2025. On this day, temples are decorated with flowers, and kirtans are sung throughout the day. Many people also set up an idol of a young Lord Krishna, known as Laddu Gopal, in their homes and offer him various dishes and sweets at midnight. While some prepare an elaborate 56-dish bhog to please the Lord, others prepare dishes according to their convenience.





Like other festivals, Janmashtami is also celebrated with a variety of delicious dishes and sweets. These sweets are believed to be among Lord Krishna's favorites, so you can prepare them on Janmashtami this year to offer to the Lord.





Here are 6 sweet recipes for Janmashtami 2025:

1. Peda

Peda is a classic sweet you can offer to Lord Krishna. You can easily prepare this sweet at home in minutes. Simply roast khoya, then mix in cardamom, sugar, and ghee. Form the mixture into round pedas for a delightful treat. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kalakand

Kalakand, a beloved sweet, is a favourite among many Indians. It begins with milk, which is then combined with sugar, rose water, and almonds. The mixture is set in a tray and then cut into squares. Here is a kalakand recipe you must try.

3. Low-Fat Makhana Kheer

This recipe is a crowd-pleaser for those who prefer a low-fat diet. Cook makhana in milk and add almonds, pistachios, and cardamom powder. This low-fat kheer is also ideal for those who are fasting. Make the kheer with this simple recipe.

4. Rabri

Rabri is a delicious milk-based Indian dessert made during festivals and special occasions. It is a simple dessert made with milk, cardamom, and a few nuts. This easy rabri recipe is perfect to prepare for this year's Janmashtami.

5. Kesari Halwa

Also known as Rava Kesari, this is a delectable Indian dessert made with semolina, saffron, nuts, and the richness of ghee. It's a simple recipe that can be made in just 30 minutes.

6. Nariyal Ladoo

Nariyal Ladoo is easy to make for any festival. These coconut ladoos can be made with fresh or desiccated coconut and condensed milk. They are a quick, delicious treat for any occasion, celebration, or festival like Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, or Janmashtami. Make it at home with this recipe.





Make these delicious recipes this year to please your loved ones.





Happy Janmashtami 2025!