Watermelon is a summer favourite. From ice cream to fresh juice, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to this sweet, yummy delight. Agree? But imagine relishing a watermelon without cutting it into pieces; instead, crushing it with the head. Surprising, right? An incredible Guinness World Record was achieved by a Pakistani man named Muhammad Rashid. He crushed 32 watermelons in a minute, that too while being blindfolded.





In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records, the person was seen smashing the watermelons into pieces arranged in a row on the table. Impressed with his incredible skill and strength, the audience was seen brimming with joy and cheering loudly.

FYI: Muhammad Rashid is a prolific martial arts master who has also previously held Guinness World Records for crushing the most cans with his head in one minute in 2023 and for the most full-contact punch strikes in one hour while holding 1kg weights in 2019.





"Most watermelons crushed with the head in one minute (blindfolded) 32 by Muhammad Rashid," read the caption.





Well, this is not the first time someone has broken Guinness World Records with watermelons. There are several other instances with the juiciest fruit, which are as follows -





According to Guinness World Records, the world's heaviest watermelon recorded so far weighed 159 kg (350.5 lb). It was a Carolina Cross variety, grown by Chris Kent in Sevierville, Tennessee, USA, and verified on October 4, 2013, at the Operation Pumpkin festival, held in Hamilton, Ohio.

In May 2024, K.V. Saidalavi and Muhammed Ajsal K.V. (both from India) achieved a spectacular feat by chopping almost 81 watermelons on the stomach in one minute in Kumbidi, Kerala.





Before that, an Indian man named Aditya Kodmur set the record for playing the most cards thrown into watermelons in one minute. According to GWR, he achieved the feat by launching 31 cards with precision and power into several watermelons in Solapur, Maharashtra, India, on 22 September 2024.





In February 2024, Ankit Sahu, a highly skilled martial artist from India, crushed almost 69 watermelons with his head in one minute on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy.





Last year, a Turkish female named Gzde Doan also made the Guinness World Records by crushing 5 watermelons with her thighs in one minute. She achieved the feat on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on February 5, 2024, and became the first holder of this title.





For the men's category, Rohollah Doshmanziari from Bushehr, Iran, made the record of crushing 3 watermelons between the thighs in 10.88 seconds on June 30, 2017.





Last but not least, a person named André Ortolf even smashed Guinness World Records by savouring the most watermelon in 30 seconds. He achieved the feat by eating 675 grams at a children's holiday camp in Augsburg, Germany, on August 4, 2018.





The records made involving watermelons are simply incredible. Isn't it?