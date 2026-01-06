Indian food is loved far beyond the country's borders. From London and New York to Dubai and Sydney, desi dishes have found fans everywhere. What truly makes Indian food stand out is not just the taste but the feeling that comes with it. The warmth, the generosity, and the humble way Indians serve food often leave a lasting impression.





A recent Instagram video shared by content creator Falvi shows a perfect example of this, set in Italy. In the video, Falvi approaches an Indian food vendor and asks him for something to eat. The interaction is natural and friendly.





When the vendor asks if he would like a samosa, the creator, not knowing the name of the dish, points at the food and calls it the “flat one.” The vendor immediately understands and serves him an aloo paratha without any confusion. Falvi then also asks for a samosa and a cup of chai to complete the meal.

What truly surprised viewers was the price of the food. The entire order cost just €3, which is roughly Rs 320. The aloo paratha was priced at €1.5, the samosa at €1, and the chai at only €0.5. For food served in Europe, this felt unbelievably affordable.





The vendor also served chutney along with the food, giving it that perfect desi touch. The text attached to the post read, “Only in Italy in three euros taste like heaven.”

The video has been getting a lot of love online, with many people praising the vendor for keeping Indian street food affordable even abroad.





A user wrote, “In Italy, we love Indian people. They work hard, they earned the locals' trust because they are loyal and their culture is truly family-oriented, just like the Italian culture. Plus, they are good friends and can be funny as hell.”





Another one added, “That's a blessing!!! 3 euros.. Aalo parantha... Samosa and chai..... And that honesty.... I will go there almost every other day!!!”





“That's so cheap. Bless him,” read a comment.





Someone said, “3 euros is nothing. Makes me so sad.”





An Instagrammer commented, “You should let everyone know his location so he gets more customers and better business!”





A food chimed in, saying, “Indian food is one of the best and popular in the world.”





This video is proof that good food, kind people, and desi warmth can make you feel at home anywhere in the world.