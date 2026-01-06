Gol gappas enjoy a separate fanbase. Ask any desi, and you will rarely find anyone refusing a plate of these crunchy and flavourful pooris, stuffed with a delectable, spice-infused aloo filling, combined with lip-smacking chutney and, of course, the staple khatta-meetha paani (sweet-tangy water). Gol gappas' widespread appeal especially lies in the fact that they are quite cheap and easily available at almost every street corner – from bustling markets and college lanes to quiet neighbourhood stalls. We usually get a plate full of 5-6 gol gappas for just Rs 50. But what if you were served only two gol gappas for a price of Rs 100?





Last month, a food vlogger uploaded a video on Instagram in which he was seen interacting with a street-side food vendor selling gol gappas at an unusually high rate. The vendor was quick to intervene, guaranteeing, “Khaa ke toh dekhiye, mazza aa jayega (Eat it first, you will certainly enjoy it).” The preparation began with the vendor placing the two gol gappas on foil paper before cracking them open from the centre. A single piece of boiled potato was stuffed inside, followed by a mix of chopped chillies, coriander, radish and chunky spicy crisps.

The vendor loaded the two gol gappas with mashed potatoes. Next, he poured green and red chutneys over the pooris and finally served them to the vlogger. The side note read, “Ameer logo k golgappe. Budget se bahar ho gaye hai ab.”







The internet didn't hold back in the comments.





“Downpayment kitna krna hai bhaiya? Fiir EMI karwa lunga (How much do I need to pay as the down payment, brother? I'll take care of the rest through EMIs),” joked a user.





“Yeh toh mei 10 ke khane ke baad extra mei leta hu (I usually take this as an extra after eating 10 gol gappas),” pointed out another.





“Meri salary 30 tareekh ko aayegi. Jab aayegi tab main pakka tumhare golgappe khaunga, warna abhi budget thoda tight hai (I'll surely eat these gol gappas after receiving my salary on the 30th because my budget is tight now),” noted one person humorously.





So far, the video has amassed over 8 million views.