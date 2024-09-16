Imagine indulging in layers of soft, sweet goodness encased in a crispy, golden crust. Just the thought of it is quite droolworthy, isn't it? One such famous dessert that perfectly captures this description is Kunafa from Turkey. Made from kataifi - a nest of shredded phyllo dough - Kunafa is a symphony of textures and flavours. Recently, a food vlogger shared an Instagram video showcasing the entire Kunafa-making process. The video starts with the shredded dough being spread across a large pan using a sprinkler-like device.

The dough is then arranged into neat, longitudinal layers, generously stuffed with finely chopped nuts. Once wrapped, the mixture is baked to golden perfection. The result is a cheesy, irresistible treat that looks as mouth-watering as it sounds. The video is aptly captioned, "Amazing making process of Kunafa," capturing the essence of this delectable dessert. Check out the video here:

Also Read: Wondering How Famous Dessert Baklava Is Made? Viral Video Explains

The video quickly went viral after being posted, garnering 15.2 million views on Instagram. The mesmerising process of making Kunafa clearly resonated with viewers, who are now obsessed with this sweet treat. One user commented, "Khaaya hai. Bahut pasand aaya mujhe toh." (I've eaten it... I liked it very much.) Another user remarked, "I think this is the original Kunafa." Yet another added, "Finally, clean food." "So well crafted," praised another viewer.

Also Read:Watch: A Glimpse Into The Making Of The World's Largest String Cheese Ball

However, one social media user sparked a debate, comparing Kunafa to Baklava. While both desserts are cherished for their rich textures and flavours, they are quite different. Kunafa is famous for its gooey cheese filling, whereas Baklava is filled with crunchy crushed nuts. The user wrote, "Bhai, Baklava ka naam Kunafa kaise ho gaya?" (Brother, how did Baklava become Kunafa?) Another user chimed in, "Iska Indian version bhi saalon se hai." (Its Indian version has existed for years.)

If you'd like to try making Kunafa chocolates, you can check out the recipe here.