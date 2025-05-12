Who can ever say no to chocolate cake? We guess no one! Moist, rich and irresistibly delicious - just one bite of this heavenly treat is enough to lift our mood on a dull day. Typically, chocolate cake is prepared in an oven or a microwave, which often takes a lot of time in the kitchen. But imagine if you could make the same chocolate cake in a fraction of the time? That too with no maida, sugar or butter! Sounds too good to be true? We recently came across a recipe for chocolate cake in a toaster shared by the Instagram page @myflavourfuljourney. Once you try it, you'll be surprised to see how incredibly easy it is to prepare.

How To Ensure Chocolate Cake Turns Out Soft And Moist?

To keep your chocolate cake soft and moist, avoid overmixing the batter. Make sure to stick to the ingredients and don't overbake the cake. This will help retain the cake's tenderness and flavour.

How To Prevent Chocolate Cake From Sticking To The Toaster?

To prevent your chocolate cake from sticking to the toaster, grease it with oil or butter before pouring in the batter. This will ensure the cake comes out smoothly and evenly. You can also dust the toaster with a little flour for extra non-stick protection.

Can You Add Nuts Or Chocolate Chips On Top Of The Batter?

Yes, you can definitely add nuts or chocolate chips on top of the batter for an extra crunch or flavour boost. Simply sprinkle them on top of the batter before cooking and they'll get nicely baked into the cake. It's a great way to customise your chocolate cake recipe.

How To Make Chocolate Cake In A Toaster | Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe

Start by adding curd, jaggery powder, oil, vanilla essence and milk to a large bowl. Mix well, then add ragi flour, wheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda. Fold the batter gently, ensuring everything is well combined. Grease the toaster with oil or butter, pour in the batter and cook on low flame for about 4-5 minutes. Enjoy your delicious homemade chocolate cake!

Looks tempting, doesn't it? Try making this easy chocolate cake recipe at home and impress your friends and family with your baking skills. Happy Baking!