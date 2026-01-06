The start of a new year often comes with big promises: eat cleaner, exercise more, sleep better. But when it comes to feeling genuinely energetic through the day, it's rarely about dramatic overhauls or short-term detoxes. More often, it's the small, repeatable food habits that quietly influence how steady your energy feels, how well you focus, and even how your mood holds up by evening. Instead of chasing quick fixes like extra coffee or sugar highs, many health experts now emphasise consistency, nourishment, and timing. A London-based doctor recently shared five simple food habits that made the biggest difference to his own energy, mood, and focus over the past year (and plans to carry them into 2026). Dr Rupy Aujla explained them in an Instagram video. While the ideas seem straightforward, their impact lies in how they can work together. Here's how you can adapt them realistically to your own routine:

5 Food Habits To Improve Your Daily Energy Levels

1. Cut Back On Ultra-Processed Foods

Photo Credit: Pexels

Ultra-processed foods are designed for convenience, shelf life, and instant gratification, but they often come at the cost of steady energy. Items like packaged bread, protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, ready-to-drink smoothies, wraps, and sweetened coffee drinks are frequently low in fibre and high in refined carbs, additives, and hidden sugars. The doctor recommends starting small by identifying the processed foods you often eat and replacing at least one. In his case, it was bread; he kept it in his diet but switched to making a simpler version at home.

Even swapping one daily processed item for a less refined alternative can reduce blood sugar spikes and crashes, which often show up as afternoon fatigue or brain fog. Over time, your taste buds also adapt, making whole foods feel more satisfying. According to the doctor, this swap can promote gut health and support weight loss.

2. Prioritise A High-Protein Breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

Many common breakfasts, such as toast with jam, sugary cereals, pastries, etc., are heavy on carbohydrates but light on protein and fibre. While they may give a quick burst of energy, that lift rarely lasts. A protein-rich breakfast helps slow digestion, stabilise blood sugar, and keep hunger in check for longer. The doctor recommends easy options like eggs, Greek yoghurt, beans, or tofu scrambles. He says that a combination of protein and fibre is essential for good energy levels.





Protein in the morning also reduces the urge to snack mindlessly mid-morning, which often leads to another cycle of sugar highs and lows. You don't need elaborate recipes; even adding a protein element to a familiar breakfast can help. Think yoghurt alongside fruit instead of fruit alone, or eggs paired with vegetables rather than white toast.





Also Read: 8 High-Protein Breakfast Foods Beyond Eggs

3. Make Greens Non-Negotiable

Adding greens to every meal may sound ambitious, but it's one of the most powerful habits for long-term energy and health. Leafy greens are rich in fibre, folate, magnesium, and anti-inflammatory compounds. Research has linked even one daily serving of leafy greens to slower cognitive decline, making this habit especially valuable for mental clarity and focus.





The doctor advises making greens a non-negotiable part of each meal, whether mixed into eggs, added to lunch bowls, or folded into dinner dishes. This isn't about eating salads all day; it's about integration. A handful of spinach, methi, kale, or other greens can quietly boost nutrient intake without changing how a meal feels or tastes dramatically.

4. Aim For Three Portions Of Fruits Or Vegetables Per Meal

This habit shifts the focus from restriction to addition. Instead of asking what to cut out, it asks what more you can include. Three portions of fruits or vegetables per meal moves you closer to the often-cited "10 a day," a target linked to various health benefits.





A portion doesn't need to be measured obsessively. Roughly three to four heaped tablespoons of cooked vegetables, or a handful of raw leafy greens, counts as one. At each meal, the doctor suggests thinking "just one more": adding an extra spoon of sabzi, a side of fruit, or more vegetables to dal or curries. Over the course of a day, these small additions significantly improve fibre and micronutrient intake, both of which support stable energy levels.





Also Read: 7 Indian Saag Recipes To Try This Winter That Aren't Sarson Ka Saag

5. Eat Dinner Earlier

Late dinners are common, especially with long workdays, but they can interfere with digestion, sleep quality, and overnight recovery. The doctor recommends aiming to finish dinner around 5 or 6 pm (or at the latest 7 pm) when possible, framing it as the start of his evening routine.





Eating earlier gives the gut a longer fasting window overnight, allowing time for rest and repair. Many people notice better sleep, lighter mornings, and less bloating when they stop eating too close to bedtime. While this habit isn't always practical every day, even shifting dinner earlier by 30-60 minutes a few times a week can make a noticeable difference.





Additional Energy-Boosting Tips To Keep In Mind

Beyond these five habits, a few other practices can also support sustained energy:

Stay hydrated consistently, not just when you feel thirsty. Mild dehydration often shows up as fatigue or poor concentration. Balance caffeine intake by pairing tea or coffee with food, which can reduce jitters and crashes. Don't skip meals regularly, as long gaps without food can lead to overeating later and unstable energy. Eat mindfully, slowing down enough to notice fullness and satisfaction. This supports better digestion and steadier blood sugar. Prioritise sleep alongside food, because no diet can fully compensate for chronic sleep deprivation.

Taken together, these habits are about building a food routine that steadily supports your energy, mood, and focus as you move into the new year.