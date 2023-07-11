Indian cuisine is extensive and it is impossible to cover it all in one lifetime. It has countless regional and sub-regional food cultures, each coming with its unique version of curries, sabzis, parathas and more. Another such dish that finds innumerable variations across the country is chutney or achar. It follows no strict recipe and is modified as per the palate of an individual or the region. We recently came across one unique achar from Gujarat that blew our minds with its perfect balance of sweet-tangy-spicy flavours. It is called gor keri and we thought of sharing the recipe with you to try before mangoes go off the market soon.

What Is Gujarati Gor Keri? What Makes It Different From Other Mango Pickles?

As we all know, Gujarati food is not heavily spiced; in fact, it is slightly sweeter when compared to the other cuisines from the neighbouring regions. Staying true to the flavour of the state, Gujarati gor keri adds a good note of sweetness to your palate. Quintessentially, the dish is made with raw mangoes, sugar and some spices. To it, you need to add some flour for that smooth, rich, and creamy texture, which makes it look and taste different from all the other mango pickles. What fascinated us the most is the fact that besides being a condiment, gor keri also goes as a proper side dish with khakra, roti, bhakris and parathas.

Now, if the dish has got your attention, then without further ado, let's find out the recipe. Read on.

How To Make Gor Keri | Gujarati Mango Pickle Recipe:

Here, we will share with you a recipe curated by celebrity chef Anahita Dhondy. She took to Instagram to demonstrate the process in detail and wrote alongside, "Made with raw, unripe mangoes, this dish is typically enjoyed as a drink or as an accompaniment to the Gujarati thali, adding a refreshing and zesty element to the meal. It is a true reflection of Gujarati cuisine, capturing the essence of its vibrant and flavourful culinary traditions."

To make the dish, start with making a puree of some boiled raw mangoes. Then add sugar to it and transfer the puree to a pan with ghee and some atta. Make sure, you keep stirring it well to avoid the formation of any kind of limp. Now, add spices like cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, poppy seeds and roasted coconut et al. In this step, you can customise the spices as per your palate. Finally, add a tadka of ghee and cumin and give it a final mix. That's it. You have a delicious bowl of gor keri ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

