What comes to your mind when we say Mediterranean cuisine? One of the first replies will be hummus and pita bread. Soft pita bread with flavourful hummus, this classic meal combination defines comfort for many. But did you know, hummus is super healthy too. Made with chickpeas, olive oil, sesame seeds etc, the dip loads you up with protein, fibre, vitamins and several other nutrients. This is why hummus is often considered a popular choice to add to our weight loss diet. What makes hummus yet more interesting is its versatility. You can literally go creative with as creative as you want with a simple hummus recipe.





Also Read: 11 Best Hummus Recipes To Try At Home





You can add basil, rosemary, lemon, garlic etc in the classic hummus to make it yet more luscious. We recently came across one such recipe that won our heart in just no time. It's the delicious mushroom hummus. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that mushroom hummus brings the best of both worlds on one plate. We tried and totally fell in love with the dish; and hence, we thought of sharing it with you.





The recipe of mushroom hummus has been shared by celebrity Chef Anahita Dhondy on her official Instagram handle. "This Mushroom Hummus is a meal in a bowl, it's so comforting. Warm chickpea puree loaded with sauteed mushrooms. What more could you ask for?" Chef Anahita states.

How To Make Mushroom Hummus - Recipe By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

To start with, grind chickpeas for a few seconds in a blender and add garlic, cumin powder, sesame seeds, lemon juice and salt to it. Blend it again.





To it, add olive oil and some ice cubes and grind. Remember, ice cubes help make the hummus smooth and fluffy. Now, transfer the hummus in a bowl and keep aside.





In a pan, add butter and olive oil and saute the mushrooms. Ass chopped garlic, salt and pepper to it. Now, arrange the sauted mushrooms on the hummus, sprinkle some freshly chopped parsley and serve with pita bread, garlic bread, nachos or simple roti.





Watch the detailed mushroom hummus recipe below:





Try the dish today and let us know how you liked it.









