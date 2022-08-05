The best things in life arrive on a plate. Well, rightly said! For foodies like us, we just can't resist trying different foods every time we go somewhere for an outing. Picture this, you are waiting for your food and then a griddle filled with a mix of delicacies is coming towards you along with a smoky aroma; would you be able to resist it? Well, we just can't! That's how much we love sizzlers. If you too love this aromatic and sizzling amalgamation of delicacies, here we bring you 7 best places that are just oh-so-perfect to take your family and friends to. Besides, these places serve the best sizzlers in town. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started! Take a look below.





Here're 7 Best Places For Sizzlers In Delhi You Must Visit:

1. Gola Sizzlers - Our Recommendation

Gola Sizzlers have been the talk of the town for sizzlers for a long time. From chilli paneer sizzler to chilli chicken sizzler, you will get to explore a myriad of options, leaving you spoilt for choices. Apart from their sizzlers, you must try their biryani. It is super aromatic, delicious, and heavenly.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)

2. Spezia Bistro

Next place in our list is Spezia Bistro. This cafe is popular for its Italian recipes with the Indian twist. Besides, they also serve lip-smacking Chinese cuisine. We recommend you to try their momo sizzler along with their dark chocolate shake.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (Approx)

3. Yum Yum Cha

Yum Yum Cha is one Pan Asian restaurant that needs no introduction in the culinary world. This place is famous for its sushi, dimsums, and, of course, sticky rice sizzlers. We recommend you to try their schezwan sizzler and three pepper sticky rice sizzler.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx)

4. The Bento Cafe

If you have ever been to DLF Mall of India, we are sure you might have noticed swarms of people gathered around a tiny sizzler place on the top floor. This place is none other than The Bento Cafe. With limited but scrumptious sizzler options, this place is worth trying!

Where: 4th Floor, DLF Mall of India, Noida

Price For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

5. Chimney Sizzler

This place has been famous for serving Chinese and Tibetan food since 1987. If you are a seafood lover, we recommend you to try their fish and prawn sizzler. Trust us, once you try any of these, you are going to have it time and again.

Where: Chanakyapuri

Price For Two: INR 1000 (Approx)

6. Social, Hauz Khas:

Looking for a perfect place to sit back and indulge while looking at the scenic view, there's no other visual delight than the ever-so-popular Social. The food at Social is equally praiseworthy. Their mezze platter and grilled chicken peri peri sizzler are two must-tries.

Where: Hauz Khas

Price For Two: INR 2000 (Approx)

7. Berco's

Our beloved place for Chinese and Thai cuisine, there's no other place like Berco's. From delectable noodles to curries, the food is just top notch here. Cottage Steak with black pepper sauce is a must try!

Where: Multiple Outlets

Price For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

Try out these places and let us know which place you would like to visit time and again.



