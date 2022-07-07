Delhi's love for momos knows no bounds. Steamed dough filled with delicious vegetables and meat, and served with a fiery red chilli chutney - need we say more, or are you drooling already? There's something so comforting about eating bite after bite of these wonderfully steamed dumplings. Who knew that a humble Tibetan dish could become so popular among the residents of the capital city? Even though momos have made their way to the menus of various restaurants in Delhi, there's something truly unmissable about the street-style establishments serving them. If you're planning to head to the streets of Delhi for some drool-worthy momos that are pocket-friendly too, we have collated some spots that should definitely be on your foodie bucket list. Let the momo mania begin!

Here Are The 7 Best Street-Style Momo Places In Delhi:

1. Depaul's, Janpath

Any Delhi resident would tell you how delicious the momos served at Depaul's are. What started out as a single momo outlet has now mushroomed into several at the same spot. Depaul's is also known for its wonderful flavoured cold coffee that washes down the momos perfectly.





Where: 22, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 150

2. Momo Mia, INA

While INA market is known for its amazing array of food and beverages, the momos sold here are a class apart. Whether you head to Momo Mia in Dilli Haat or even INA Kitchen Co. right across the road, you'll find plenty of delicious momos to choose from. Pair it with chilled fruit beer and you have a winner!





Where: Stall 6, Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 300

3. Dolma Aunty Momo's, Lajpat Nagar

One of the most iconic street-style establishments, Dolma Aunty Momo's are a must-visit when it comes to momos. You will see a huge crowd outside their stall, no matter what time of the day you plan your visit. They also have a Chinese platter on their menu to satisfy your appetite.





Where: Shop 7, Ground Floor, Main Road, Lajpat Nagar 1, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 200

4. Mom Hand Momos, Satya Niketan

Mom Hand Momos is highly popular for its creative and scrumptious take on the usual steamed dumpling. They serve gravy momos, fried momos, and more such amazing varieties. The outlet is a huge hit with the college students, who frequent the eatery from the nearby South Campus of University of Delhi. They also offer delivery through food aggregator apps.





Where: Opposite Venkateshwara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 350

5. Momo Point, Yashwant Place

If there is one spot that every momo lover in Delhi would swear by, it would have to be Yashwant Place. The scores of options in this Chanakyapuri market will put any restaurant to shame. You can enjoy not just momos, but also delicious desi-Chinese food that will keep you coming back for more.





Where: 2, Yashwant Place Commercial Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 300

6. Hunger Strike, Amar Colony

Do you love eating Tandoori delights? If the answer is yes, Hunger Strike is the place to be. Located in the bustling Amar Colony market is best known for its amazing Tandoori momos that you simply can't miss. It also has other items on its vast menu such as Rolls, Chaap, Biryani and finger foods.





Where: C-9, Amar Colony Market, Near Amar Colony, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 150





7. Giri Momos Centre, Pitampura

With oodles of cheese and some wonderful sauces, Giri Momos has an array of delicious momos to offer including fried momos, gravy momos, momo Manchurian and more. You can opt for take-away or home delivery to nearby locations.





Where: House 26, S Center Block Nd, Near TV Tower, Pitampura, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 150





Did we miss any of your favourite street-style momo places in Delhi? Tell us in the comments.